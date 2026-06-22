SOWETAN | New young voters a vital boost to democracy

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20 june 2026. Cebisa Jekwa (in a striped top) is seen being registered for voting at Johannesburg city hall on then first day of the Voter registration weeked.Picture. Thapelo Morebudi

The IEC has reported that a high number of first-time voters registered over the weekend during the voter registration drive. On Saturday, the first day of the drive, more than 330,000 people had registered by midday.

The commission revealed that the province with the highest number of new registrations was KwaZulu-Natal, followed by Gauteng and the Eastern Cape.

The commission expressed encouragement at the high number of young people who took the time to visit their voting stations to register, making themselves eligible to vote on November 4, when voters will elect new representatives to local councils.

Last week, the IEC had raised concerns about the high number of young people who are choosing not to participate in the elections. According to the commission’s data, about 70% of youths between the ages of 18 and 19 are not registered. We call on the IEC and government to invest more resources in educating young people about the importance of making their voices heard by casting their votes.

There is growing voter apathy in the country as more citizens lose trust in the political system. The revelations of corruption and the neglect of communities by those they voted for have eroded public confidence. However, such failures should encourage more citizens to participate so that we can choose candidates who are fit and proper to represent us.

Citizens should understand that if they do not vote, they will have no right to complain when unsuitable candidates end up winning elections.

Voters should also have the opportunity to engage with candidates, scrutinise their backgrounds, and ask for detailed manifestos about how they intend to resolve issues affecting their neighbourhoods.

The local elections have nothing to do with national politics, so voters should not be distracted by developments at the national level. These elections are about choosing candidates who will attend to service delivery issues affecting communities daily.

Citizens should choose activists who are passionate about serving communities rather than individuals who perceive public office as a vehicle for self-enrichment.

It is also important to state that participation in democracy does not end with voting. Communities should hold those they elect to positions accountable. Councillors should not disappear after elections but should hold regular meetings and be available to address problems when they arise.

Those citizens who did not find time to register over the weekend can still do so online at registertovote.elections.org.za