SOWETAN | Give us something to celebrate, Bafana

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What started as potential disaster for Bafana Bafana could end in countrywide delirium by the early hours of Thursday morning, should our national team overcome South Korea in their final Group A World Cup match.

Two weeks ago, when Bafana kicked off the tournament on a sour note – a 0-2 reversal against co-hosts Mexico – the entire country was filled with pessimism, with some even questioning if our team merited being at the 48-team event.

Pundits from across the world predicted Bafana would be eliminated after just two matches, boldly stating they would be the first team to be sent packing.

Coach Hugo Broos was correctly chastised for having approached the Mexico game, which was watched by a record TV audience in excess of 1,5-billion, with a negative lineup that severely restricted Bafana’s attacking instincts.

Fortunately, Broos is a listening coach and he took corrective measures in Bafana’s second game against Czechia, which ended in a 1-1 draw. SA played with the usual flair in that match, showing great resilience to bounce back from an early setback to equalise late on through Teboho Mokoena’s penalty.

That single point is the reason Bafana face Korea tomorrow with renewed hope, knowing that victory would book SA a historic place in the last-32 knockout phase.

Having confounded sceptics’ predictions that they would be sent home early, Bafana can do the unthinkable tomorrow and make them eat even more humble pie. They need to produce a performance of their life to overcome the Koreans, who are naturally no pushovers and have some of the most energetic players at the tournament.

As Broos stated in his pre-match assessment, it won’t be easy against the hard-running Asians. Making it even worse for Bafana is the fact that one of their more dependable players, Mokoena, is suspended for Thursday’s game.

But this is one chance to rewrite the history books: to prove to the world what Bafana are made of.

Those who mocked the team as no-hopers who would be ousted after just two games are probably waiting for the team’s downfall. Although having been proved wrong already – with some of their favourites ranked far higher than Bafana, like Tunisia and Turkiye, already sent packing – they simply can’t wait to pour more scorn on our side, should we fail to progress.

We urge Bafana not to do it for these critics, but for our nation which can do with countrywide celebrations of a huge scale.