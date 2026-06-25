SOWETAN | Time for Ubuntu as Mashaba battles illness

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The news that former Bafana Bafana coach Ephraim Shakes Mashaba is seriously ill and in need of financial assistance for medical treatment has touched the hearts of many South Africans.

Mashaba is not just another football figure. He is one of the country’s most respected football servants, a man who dedicated decades of his life to the game as a player and later developing players and coaching at a high level of the game.

It is particularly poignant that his health challenges have come into the public spotlight while the Fifa World Cup is being played in North America. It is also ironic that this happens at a time when the world is celebrating football’s biggest spectacle.

Mashaba’s family has appealed for financial support to secure private medical care as he battles cancer and tuberculosis. Their appeal highlights a reality faced by many South Africans confronted by serious illness. While private healthcare offers access to specialised treatment and shorter waiting times, it remains beyond the reach of millions of citizens.

This reality raises important questions about the state of public healthcare. No South African should feel that the inability to afford private treatment leaves them with fewer chances of recovery.

The government has a responsibility to ensure that public hospitals and clinics are adequately equipped, staffed and managed to provide quality healthcare to all. Public healthcare should inspire confidence among patients and their families, especially during their most vulnerable moments.

At the same time, Mashaba’s situation presents an opportunity for South Africans to demonstrate the spirit of Ubuntu. Throughout our history, communities have rallied behind those facing hardship, offering support, comfort and practical assistance. Those who are in a position to contribute towards Mashaba’s treatment should consider doing so as an act of generosity and gratitude to a man who gave so much to South African football.

His circumstances also serve as a reminder of the importance of regular medical check-ups. Early detection remains one of the most effective tools in combating serious illnesses. Routine health screenings can identify diseases before they become advanced, improving treatment outcomes and saving lives.

As a nation, we must continue striving for a healthcare system that provides dignity and quality care to every citizen, regardless of their financial circumstances.

We extend our heartfelt wishes to Shakes Mashaba for a full and speedy recovery. We also wish strength, comfort and peace to his family during this difficult period.