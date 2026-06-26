SOWETAN | Bafana have earned our support, respect and belief

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South Africans have every reason to celebrate Bafana Bafana’s historic achievement of reaching the knockout stages of the Fifa World Cup after their impressive victory over South Korea.

For a nation that has endured years of disappointment on the football field, this moment represents far more than progression to the next round of the world’s biggest sporting tournament. It is proof that persistence, vision and belief can transform even the most troubled sporting projects.

The achievement is particularly significant when viewed against the backdrop of Bafana’s painful recent history. The last time SA participated in a World Cup was in 2010, and the country became the first host nation to be eliminated in the group stages.

What followed was a prolonged period of decline marked by poor results, failure to qualify for major tournaments and dwindling public support. Supporters turned their backs on the team as they suffered the indignity of playing home fixtures in empty stadiums.

Bafana appeared trapped in a cycle of underachievement with no clear way out. However, the turning point arrived in 2021 with the appointment of Belgian coach Hugo Broos. His mandate was straightforward but daunting: rebuild the national team and guide it back to the Fifa World Cup.

From the beginning, his appointment attracted criticism. Some questioned his age, while others argued that he lacked sufficient knowledge of SA football. Yet, Broos remained focused on the task at hand. His methods may not always have been popular, but the results steadily improved.

Qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations was followed by a remarkable third-place finish at the tournament in Ivory Coast, restoring pride and confidence in the national team.

The current World Cup campaign has also tested the coach’s resolve. Following the opening defeat to Mexico, criticism of his tactical choices was swift and, in many cases, excessive. While debate is part of football, some judgments ignored the realities facing the team and overlooked the progress already achieved under his leadership.

Now Bafana stand on the threshold of another historic achievement as they prepare to face Canada in the last 16. Regardless of what happens next, they’ve already reignited national pride and reminded South Africans what is possible when talent is matched with discipline and purpose.

The nation should rally behind Broos and his players. They have earned our support, our respect and our belief. May they continue to make SA proud.