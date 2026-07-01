SOWETAN | Rule of law must never be optional

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Marchers turned out in large numbers to express their dissatisfaction with the number of illegal immigrants in South Africa. Picture:

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The much-anticipated June 30 anti-illegal immigration protest has come and gone without the widespread chaos that many feared.

Apart from isolated incidents in Johannesburg’s inner city and the arrest of a group of youths in KwaZulu-Natal for allegedly looting container shops, SA remained largely calm.

That relative peace is welcome. The country had braced itself for possible violence, business disruptions and social unrest. Instead, citizens were able to go about their lives with minimal disturbance.

Law enforcement agencies deserve credit for their visibility and preparedness, while communities that resisted calls to violence also played their part in preserving peace.

Yet, the day cannot be regarded as ideal.

The fear generated ahead of the demonstrations forced many businesses to close their doors. Traders, shop owners and informal businesses lost a day’s income because they feared attacks and intimidation.

The economic cost may be difficult to quantify, but it is real. Every day of uncertainty undermines investor confidence and damages livelihoods, particularly in a country already struggling with stubbornly high unemployment and sluggish economic growth.

The events surrounding June 30 should also serve as a wake-up call for the government. No protest group should ever have to issue an ultimatum demanding that authorities enforce existing laws. SA’s immigration laws are clear. Equally clear is the responsibility of the state to implement them fairly, consistently and humanely.

The government’s failure over many years to manage migration effectively has created frustration among citizens and fuelled social tensions.

The situation has been made worse by corruption among some police officers and border officials who allegedly accept bribes from undocumented migrants. Such conduct undermines the rule of law and weakens public trust in state institutions. Those found guilty must face the full might of the law.

At the same time, the recent rush to deport undocumented migrants has raised serious concerns. Reports of overcrowded holding facilities, inadequate sanitation and poor treatment have tarnished SA’s image. The rights and dignity of every person, regardless of immigration status, must be respected.

A country governed by law cannot choose when to enforce legislation or disregard basic human rights when it finally acts. Effective border management, lawful immigration processes, and humane treatment of migrants are not mutually exclusive goals.

The lesson from June 30 is straightforward: uphold the law consistently and fairly. Doing so is far easier and far less costly than dealing with the consequences of neglect and crisis.