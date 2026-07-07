SOWETAN | IEC digital crusade is on point

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20 june 2026. A lady is seen passing an IEC bunner outside a voter registration staion in. johannesburg at the city hall. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi

The digital age has brought immense benefits to democracy. Information travels faster than ever before, citizens can engage directly with leaders, and political parties can communicate with voters at the touch of a button. Yet the same technology has also opened the floodgates to misinformation and, more dangerously, deliberate disinformation.

The rise of artificial intelligence has taken this threat to another level. Fake images, manipulated videos, and fabricated statements can now be created in minutes and shared with millions of people before the truth has a chance to catch up.

In an election environment, where emotions run high and political loyalties are fiercely contested, such falsehoods can influence opinions, sow division, and undermine trust in democratic institutions.

It is against this backdrop that the Electoral Commission of SA’s decision to tighten regulations governing digital election campaigns deserves widespread support. The commission’s draft regulations, published on June 30, recognise a simple but vital reality: democracy cannot thrive when voters are deliberately deceived.

The proposed expansion of the electoral code to include detailed standards for online campaigning is both necessary and timely.

Political parties must not be allowed to gain an electoral advantage through the distribution of false or unverified information. Elections should be contests of ideas, policies and leadership qualities — not a competition of who can spread the most convincing lies.

Equally commendable is the requirement that political parties strengthen their digital security systems. Too often organisations claim that offensive or misleading content was posted by unknown individuals who hacked or infiltrated their platforms.

While cyberattacks are indeed a reality, the IEC is correct in demanding that political parties properly secure their communication channels.

Critics may argue that tighter regulation could infringe on freedom of expression. This concern should not be dismissed lightly. Freedom of speech is a cornerstone of democracy.

However, freedom of expression does not include the right to intentionally deceive the public or to manipulate elections through fabricated information. Protecting electoral integrity and protecting free speech are not contradictory objectives; they are complementary ones.

SA’s democracy has endured many challenges since 1994, and the digital disinformation era presents yet another test. The IEC’s proposals are a proactive attempt to preserve public trust in the electoral process before the problem spirals beyond control.

Political parties, civil society and ordinary citizens should embrace these measures.

In an age where lies can travel around the world in seconds, defending the truth has become an essential duty of democracy itself.