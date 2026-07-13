SOWETAN | SA mourns two rising sporting stars

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The nation is in mourning after the untimely death of two athletes whose sudden departures have left SA and the wider sporting world in shock. This weekend brought the devastating news of the death of Jayden Adams, a rising Bafana Bafana star and Mamelodi Sundowns maestro, alongside Luqobo “Bibo” Makwedini, a promising young rugby player whose potential was cut short far too soon. Their loss is not only felt on the fields they graced but also in the hearts of millions who admired their talent, dedication, and dreams.

Adams had just returned from representing SA at the Fifa World Cup, where he was part of Hugo Broos’s Bafana squad. His contribution to Mamelodi Sundowns’ triumphant CAF Champions League campaign was equally significant, helping secure the club’s second continental trophy. Throughout the season, Adams proved himself indispensable, his skill and vision driving Sundowns to a near victory in the PSL, narrowly edged out by Orlando Pirates. His journey began at Stellenbosch FC, where his performances caught the eye of Sundowns, and from there he quickly established himself as one of the most exciting prospects in SA football. At only 25, Adams had the world at his feet. His talent was such that a move to Europe seemed inevitable, a dream that tragically will never be realised. His body was discovered at a property in Cape Town, with no publicly available details yet on the cause of death.

A day earlier, tragedy struck the rugby fraternity when Makwedini collapsed during training at his French club, AS Béziers Hérault. Despite being rushed to hospital, he was later pronounced dead, with media reports suggesting cardiac arrest as the possible cause. At only 20 years old, Makwedini had already made his mark as a former under-18 Springbok prop and had recently been promoted to his French club’s first team. His family shared that he dreamt of one day wearing the Springbok jersey at senior level. Known affectionately as “Bibo”, he lived and breathed rugby. His infectious energy made him a social media sensation when videos of him leading chants for Wynberg Boys’ High School went viral. On and off the field, he embodied the spirit of the game, inspiring peers and supporters alike.

Adams and Makwedini’s deaths remind us of the fragility of life and the immeasurable value of youthful talent. Our football and rugby communities are poorer without them, and the void they leave will be deeply felt. We extend strength and comfort to their families, friends, and teammates during this painful period. SA has lost two bright lights, but their legacy will continue to inspire future generations who dare to dream on the fields of play.