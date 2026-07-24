FARHAN HAROON | Self-care starts with better health information

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Health literacy helps people prevent illness, manage common symptoms, and seek professional care at the right time.

Self-care is part of daily life, often in ways we barely notice. It is brushing our teeth before bed, managing seasonal allergies, finding relief from a headache, or asking a pharmacist about a symptom that does not feel quite right.

It is often associated with eating well, exercising, and getting enough sleep. Those habits matter, but they are only part of the picture.

Looking after yourself is also about preventing illness, responding to symptoms early, managing common health concerns, supporting recovery, and knowing when to seek professional care.

Farhan Haroon, general manager at Haleon South Africa. (Haleon)

In South Africa, where access to medical care remains uneven, people are often making health decisions long before they reach a clinic, doctor, or hospital.

The question is not whether people are taking an active role in their health; it is whether they have the right information, support, and guidance to do so safely and confidently.

Self-care needs trusted information

The World Health Organization defines self-care as the ability of individuals, families, and communities to promote and maintain health, prevent disease, and cope with illness or disability, with or without the support of a healthcare worker.

In practice, that means giving people the knowledge and tools to play an active role in their wellbeing, while recognising the continued importance of professional care.

Self-care is not self-diagnosis or guesswork, and it does not mean treating every condition at home. Healthcare professionals remain central to this process.

Pharmacists are often among the most accessible and trusted sources of credible advice in communities. They can help people understand symptoms, choose suitable treatments, and decide when further care is required.

Health literacy means better decisions

South Africans already show a strong desire to take a more active role in their health. A recent KLA survey of nearly 25,000 respondents found that 84% actively try to care for their physical health, while 71% do what they can to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Many also research health information before speaking to a clinical professional.

That is encouraging, but it also raises a more urgent question: can people access health information they can truly trust? At a time when advice is everywhere, more information does not automatically lead to better health decisions.

Misinformation and conflicting claims can create confusion, delay appropriate care, and undermine confidence in the medical system.

Better health literacy is not about giving people more information. It is about giving them the ability to understand it, trust it, and act on it — Farhan Haroon, Haleon general manager

This is why health literacy is becoming a public priority, not a nice-to-have. It equips people to make informed decisions, supports earlier action, and enables more effective use of healthcare services.

The economic case is just as compelling: the Health Inclusivity Index estimates that reducing the proportion of people with low health literacy by 25% could save US$303bn in annual healthcare costs across the 40 countries studied.

Better health literacy is not about giving people more information. It is about giving them the ability to understand it, trust it, and act on it.

Haleon South Africa believes better everyday health habits begin with better understanding. That means supporting people with reliable, science-backed products, clearer guidance, and better access to professional support.

When people have trusted information, appropriate backing, and clear routes to professional care, wellness becomes more than a personal habit. It becomes an essential part of healthcare and a practical foundation for better everyday health in South Africa.

This article was sponsored by Haleon South Africa.