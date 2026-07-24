SOWETAN | Back our teams as they take on the world

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National hockey player Onthatile Zulu says while international flights are partially sponsored, players are still left to cover the remaining expenses to go and play in next month's World Cup. Picture:

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There is something very special about the way South Africans rally behind their sports teams.

Whether it is football, rugby, cricket, athletics or hockey, the nation unites when the green and gold take on the world.

The recently concluded Fifa World Cup reminded us of that spirit as millions cheered Bafana Bafana every step of the way. Although they bowed out in the round of 32, there was widespread pride that the team had reached the knockout stage for the first time, signalling real progress under difficult circumstances.

That same national pride was dented this week when South Africans learnt that both the men’s and women’s national hockey teams had resorted to crowdfunding to finance their participation in the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup tournaments. Athletes who have earned their place through years of dedication should never have to pass the hat around to wear the national colours.

The anger directed at sports minister Gayton McKenzie was understandable, especially against the backdrop of the department’s R31m expenditure on its Fifa World Cup trip to North America.

Fortunately, common sense prevailed. McKenzie has now approved R3m in funding to ensure both hockey teams travel to Europe to compete. He struck the right note with the words that it is a national honour to represent SA internationally.

The government has an obligation to ensure that financial constraints do not rob deserving athletes of the opportunity to compete on the biggest stage.

The intervention is welcome, but it should also prompt a broader rethink. SA cannot continue lurching from one funding crisis to the next whenever a national team qualifies for a major international tournament. Sustainable funding models, stronger partnerships with sponsors and better long-term planning are essential if our sporting success is to be more than occasional bursts of brilliance.

The men’s and women’s hockey teams will now compete in Belgium and the Netherlands without money concerns from August 15 to 30, carrying the hopes of a grateful nation.

They are not alone. Banyana Banyana begin their quest to reclaim the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations crown in Morocco. Though the tournament starts on Sunday, Banyana’s first game will be on Monday against Tanzania.

Also out to represent Mzansi is the 112-member team at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. The games started yesterday, with sprint star Akani Simbine leading strong athletics prospects.

South Africans have done their part by standing behind their athletes. The government has finally stepped up. Now it is time for our sportsmen and women to seize their moment and make the nation proud.

Go and show the world what SA is capable of.