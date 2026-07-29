SOWETAN | Let Rele’s rise shape SA football’s future

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between Orbit College and Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium, in Nelspruit. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

Relebohile Mofokeng’s remarkable rise should be celebrated for far more than the three PSL awards he collected this week. His achievements represent a compelling case study of what South African football can accomplish when talent identification, youth development and opportunity come together.

At just 21, Mofokeng has packed more milestones into the past two years than many players achieve in an entire career. Having graduated through a structured youth development system before breaking into professional football in 2024, he quickly established himself as one of Orlando Pirates’ most influential players.

He spearheaded the club’s attack as they ended a league title drought that had stretched for more than a decade, proving that youth need not wait their turn when they are good enough.

Mofokeng’s story has gathered even greater momentum this year. He represented SA at the Fifa World Cup before earning a move to Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. Next week, he is expected to make his Uefa Champions League debut, taking another significant step onto one of football’s grandest stages.

His journey sends an unmistakable message − world-class players are not produced by chance. They are nurtured through effective youth academies, quality coaching, proper facilities and competitive development pathways. Mofokeng is not an isolated miracle; he is evidence that investment in young players delivers tangible results.

For too long, South African football has relied on isolated stars rather than a consistent production line of elite talent. While there are promising youngsters across the country, too many fall through the cracks because of inadequate development structures, limited opportunities and poor transition from junior to senior football.

That remains one of the biggest obstacles preventing SA from competing consistently with the world’s leading football nations.

Every successful football country treats youth development as a national priority rather than an afterthought. Clubs, schools, local associations and Safa must work together to identify gifted youngsters early and provide them with the technical, tactical and psychological support required to reach the highest level.

Mofokeng’s achievements should therefore not simply be viewed as personal triumphs deserving applause. They should inspire a broader commitment to building a sustainable football future.

His success offers a blueprint for what South African football can become if it invests seriously in its next generation.

The challenge now is simple. Celebrate Relebohile Mofokeng, but do not stop there. Build more academies, strengthen development structures and create opportunities for thousands more youngsters to follow the path he has so brilliantly illuminated.