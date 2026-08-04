SOWETAN | Keep backing Banyana beyond star’s outburst

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Bambanani Mbane of South Africa is challenged by Opa Clement Tukumbuke of Tanzania during the Women's Africa Cup of Nations match at Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca on Monday. Picture:

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Ahead of Banyana Banyana’s second group match at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), star defender Bambanani Mbane threw the cat among the pigeons with her f-word-laden remarks. In a video that went viral, Mbane expressed her anger at what she labelled scant support for the women’s team.

She has every right to demand greater recognition for South African women’s football from corporate sponsors, the media, and the public. But her emotional outburst, directed at a nation she accused of not caring, was misplaced and counterproductive.

Banyana Banyana’s achievements over the past decade have earned them a special place in the hearts of South Africans. At a time when Bafana Bafana were enduring a slump, the women became the country’s football standard-bearers.

Their fearless performances, regular qualification for the Fifa Women’s World Cup, and historic 2022 Wafcon triumph won them widespread admiration.

It is therefore inaccurate to suggest that South Africans do not care. What remains true, however, is that women’s football still struggles for equal investment, consistent media coverage and commercial backing.

There is also important context behind the nation’s relatively muted response to Banyana’s participation in the current Wafcon.

The 2026 tournament began immediately after the month-long Fifa World Cup. Supporters had spent weeks immersed in football’s biggest event. Newsrooms, broadcasters and sponsors had devoted enormous resources to it, while many fans were simply experiencing football fatigue by the time attention shifted to Morocco.

That unfortunate timing inevitably affected Banyana’s visibility in their preparation. Their departure coincided with a period when South Africans were recovering from the intensity of the World Cup. The subdued attention was therefore not necessarily evidence of indifference but rather the consequence of an overcrowded football calendar.

To her credit, Mbane has recognised that her comments crossed a line. Her public apology, particularly to her teammates, demonstrated maturity and accountability. She acknowledged that her remarks created unnecessary negativity around a team that deserves the spotlight for its performances, not controversy.

On Tuesday, Banyana face Burkina Faso in a crucial Group B encounter. Victory will secure a place in the quarterfinals and keep SA’s hopes of qualifying for the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup firmly alive.

South Africans will be watching — and cheering. The best response to any doubts is another winning performance. Go show the continent why you remain the queens of African football.