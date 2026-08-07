SOWETAN | Time for Banyana to revive winning spirit

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There are moments in sport when reputation, history and statistics matter far less than courage, belief and togetherness. Saturday’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) quarterfinal between Banyana Banyana and hosts Morocco is one such occasion.

The stakes could hardly be higher. Victory does not only secure a place in the semifinals; it also books the winner a ticket to the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup in Brazil. That prize alone should be enough to inspire Banyana to produce their best performance in this tournament.

So far, their group-stage campaign has been alarmingly below the standards they have set over the past few years. The opening defeat to Tanzania exposed weaknesses that supporters were simply not accustomed to seeing.

Banyana looked disconnected, lacked fluency and struggled to impose themselves against opponents they previously would have expected to beat.

The encouraging response many anticipated never truly arrived. A hard-fought draw against Ivory Coast showed resilience but not dominance, while the narrow victory over Burkina Faso did little to silence growing concerns.

One goal from their only effort on target painted the picture of a side searching desperately for its identity.

On the other hand, Morocco enter the quarterfinal as favourites. Playing brilliant football at home, buoyed by passionate support and carrying the confidence of a strong tournament, they have every reason to believe this could finally be their year. Alongside Nigeria, they remain among the leading contenders for the continental crown.

But football has always reserved a special place for redemption. And Banyana know what it takes to conquer Morocco. In 2022, they defeated the North Africans in the Wafcon final and have consistently proved that this fixture is not beyond them.

Previous success will not win the match in Rabat on Saturday, but it should remind every player that the gulf many now perceive is far smaller than recent performances suggest.

Banyana legend Gloria Hlalele is right to believe there is a winning formula. It begins with discipline, collective effort and unwavering commitment. Individual brilliance may produce moments, but teamwork wins knockout football.

As SA marks Women’s Month, Banyana has an opportunity to inspire far beyond the football field. They carry the hopes of millions who still believe in their character, resilience and ability to rise when it matters most.

As Madiba once said, it is now in your hands, ladies. The challenge before Banyana is clear. Rediscover the spirit that made you African champions before; fight for every ball, and remind the continent that SA is a nation of winners.