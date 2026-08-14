SOWETAN | Watch how you behave on social media

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Life is moving too fast in the world of social media, and sometimes we get caught out on the wrong side of it all. The fast pace, added to the chase of validation, popularity, and likes, is increasingly showing the ugly side of humanity and exposing the immorality within us.

Earlier this week, Limpopo Boy, a dancer who has been capturing global attention for his moves, adding to the SA brand as an exporter of great talent, became the latest celebrity victim of the social media bug.

On Wednesday, he issued an apology following the circulation of an intimate video of him naked with a married woman known as Matshidiso Shai, who is also a dancer.

For two days, Sunday and Monday, various videos of their “embarrassing” encounter circulated on social media. In the days to follow, Matshidiso released a video of her apology while Limpopo Boy watched in shock as his business partners issued statements distancing themselves from his brand.

Limpopo Boy’s apology comes days after internet troll Nota Baloyi and Banyana Banyana defender Bambanani Mbane issued theirs for their bad behaviour on social media platforms.

While Baloyi has made a career from gossiping, for Mbane, her f-word tirade over support for Banyana Banyana in the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations was surprising.

The list of celebrities and personalities who have had to apologise for their online mischief is endless and is often dealt with disingenuously, lacking sincerity and driven by the desire to put out the fires quickly.

Perhaps it’s about time that those who lead in different sectors and professions guide the younger generation on how to carry themselves publicly and privately in a professional manner. This includes managing the young ones’ exposure to social media to avoid them being triggered by responding to comments that might not be favourable to them and their careers.

Doing so might limit irrational behaviour, as we witnessed in the case of Mbane, who threw expletives over unfounded claims about Banyana.

If you find yourself to be in the wrong, it would be wise to say sorry in a clear way. Own your mistake completely; do not blame others or make excuses, and then show what you will do to fix the crisis.

Your long-term recovery should include working with a public relations expert you trust to rebuild trust through your actions and, most importantly, learn how to use social media responsively.