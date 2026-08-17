SOWETAN | We salute cops who keep our faith in policing alive

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Police have recovered in firearms believed to those belonging to two Anti-Gang Unit police officers killed in Reiger Park. The guns were found in Dukathole, Germiston.

Nearly a year after the Madlanga commission was established to probe allegations of misconduct and criminal behaviour within law enforcement and the criminal justice system, South Africans have been confronted with deeply disturbing revelations about those entrusted with protecting them.

The testimony before the commission has painted a troubling picture of senior police officials allegedly involved in criminal activities, corruption and the abuse of state power. These revelations have inevitably damaged the SAPS’s reputation and further eroded public trust in an institution vital to the functioning of a democratic society.

However, amid the grim picture emerging from the commission, there are police officers who remind us that the SAPS is not defined solely by the actions of those who betray their oath.

The weekend funerals of constables Thapelo Tlometsane and Siphiwe Sibiya, members of the Anti-Gang Unit who were killed in the line of duty in Reiger Park, Ekurhuleni, brought home the enormous risks faced by officers who confront criminals to keep communities safe. Their deaths were a tragic reminder that policing remains a dangerous vocation, requiring courage and a willingness to make the ultimate sacrifice.

Their lives and service deserve to be remembered not only with grief, but also with pride. They represented the kind of policing South Africans desperately need: officers who understand that wearing the police uniform is a responsibility to the public.

That same sense of duty was evident in the work of Sgt Thilivhali Nengovhela, whose dedication and dogged investigation helped crack the case of a young mother brutally killed by her partner, as reported in our Friday edition.

His achievement is significant because it demonstrates the difference a committed police officer can make to a victim’s family and to society. Nengovhela applied science and technology to prove that the death of Mahlako Rabalao is not accidental but murder.

These officers offer an important counterpoint to the disturbing testimony at the Madlanga commission. They remind us that the battle to restore policing in SA is not only about exposing wrongdoing and holding corrupt officials accountable. It is also about recognising, supporting and protecting the thousands of honest officers who continue to do their jobs with integrity.

As we mourn Tlometsane and Sibiya, and salute Nengovhela, we should remember that they represent the best of policing − and the standard to which the entire service must aspire.