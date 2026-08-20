SOWETAN | SA must learn from past mining disasters

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The scene at Samancor’s Dikwena Chrome mine after a tailings storage facility breached, releasing almost all the stored slimes from one compartment. Picture:

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It was US industrialist Henry Ford who said the only real mistake is the one from which we learn nothing. Failures can be painful experiences transformed into permanent wisdom and learning. But SA seems to have a history of forgetting fatal failures, and we have to ask why.

Last week’s collapse of a tailings storage facility at Samancor’s Dikwena Chrome mine near Brits, North West, is the latest reminder of this dangerous lapse in memory.

The wall of compartment 1B failed, releasing almost all the stored sludge and sending mining waste beyond the mine premises. A railway line and Eskom power lines were damaged, while a river was polluted. The waste was prevented from reaching the R566 provincial road by a railway embankment and berms at the adjacent Eland Mine.

Although no injuries were reported, authorities are investigating and testing water samples. The potential contamination of water and food is a major concern for surrounding communities, depending on the extent of the spill and the substances contained in the tailings.

The incident recalls the September 2022 Jagersfontein disaster, when a tailings dam wall burst, sending sludge into a nearby residential area. Forty people were injured, more than 200 residents were displaced, and one person died and another was never found.

At the time, environmentalists and unions warned about the dangers posed by abandoned and poorly regulated mines and called for decisive action. Yet, the danger persists. Recently, 14 suspected illegal miners died after a rockfall at an abandoned mine shaft in Marikana.

After the Brits incident, water and sanitation spokesperson Wisane Mavasa said mining houses whose dams meet the National Water Act’s safety-risk criteria should register them so the department can exercise effective oversight. But government and mining companies must account for the danger facing the Brits community, potentially contaminated water and disrupted electricity — as well as the families of suspected illegal miners.

They must explain why responsibility appears to end while mining companies continue to profit from mineral extraction.

The SA Federation of Trade Unions has called for a national programme involving government, labour and mining communities to audit, secure, seal and rehabilitate dangerous abandoned mines and shafts. It also wants former mine owners identified and their rehabilitation obligations enforced.

These are echoes of calls made after previous tragedies.

With corruption choking our country, money appears to be a convenient excuse for inertia. We cannot continue allowing past failures to leave society vulnerable to greed and incompetence.