NOKUTHULA C MAZIBUKO | Women’s Month should not end on August 31

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

As August draws to a close, SA must ask itself an uncomfortable question: what does Women’s Month really mean when women continue to live with the fear of violence, intimidation, humiliation and death?

Women’s Month cannot continue to be reduced to celebrations, conferences, flowers and speeches. It should be a moment of national reflection on the lives of women we have lost, the women who continue to suffer in silence, and the social conditions that make such suffering possible.

SA is not at war in the conventional sense, yet many women experience their daily lives as though they are living in a war zone. This war is fought not on battlefields but in homes, relationships, workplaces, schools, churches and communities. Women are harmed by people they know, being it partners, relatives, colleagues, neighbours and, sometimes, other women.

My research on domestic violence in Mamelodi township, northeast of Pretoria, has repeatedly brought me back to one fundamental issue of power and control. Violence cannot be understood simply as an individual act of anger or as the consequence of alcohol, poverty or relationship conflict. It is also about who is permitted to exercise power over whom, and how control becomes normalised within intimate and social relationships.

We have also been too comfortable describing domestic violence as a “private” matter. My research in Mamelodi challenges this notion. Domestic violence does not necessarily remain behind closed doors. It can be visible to neighbours, relatives and communities, yet society often chooses not to intervene. Treating violence as a private affair allows a public social problem to remain hidden in plain sight.

Perhaps one of the greatest tragedies is that women have become experts in silence.

Women learn to remain silent in their homes, workplaces, churches and communities because speaking out may be interpreted as disrespectful, disobedient, difficult or culturally inappropriate. Some are taught to preserve relationships at the expense of their own wellbeing. Others are told to forgive, endure and remain strong.

But why must strength always mean suffering?

Women are expected to carry families, raise children, support partners, succeed professionally, care for others and remain emotionally available to everyone. When their physical, emotional or psychological wellbeing deteriorates under this burden, society often looks away.

We must also confront the uncomfortable reality that women can participate in the silencing and abuse of other women. A woman who has experienced exclusion may exclude another. A woman who has been bullied may become a bully.

A woman who has been silenced may silence another. Understanding this cycle does not excuse harmful behaviour; it reminds us of that patriarchy and cultures of domination can be reproduced by anyone who acquires power.

This is why the struggle against gender-based violence cannot simply be reduced to men versus women. Men remain central to addressing the disproportionate violence perpetrated against women, but society must also examine the broader cultures, institutions and relationships through which violence, silence and domination are reproduced.

As August closes, we must move beyond asking women to be resilient. Women should not have to be resilient simply to survive. We need families that teach respect rather than domination, schools that challenges harmful gender norms, workplaces that take harassment and bullying seriously, religious institutions that protect rather than silencing the victims, and communities willing to intervene when violence is visible.

Most importantly, we need a culture in which women believe in other women.

Let us say: I believe you. I hear you. You do not deserve this. You do not have to suffer in silence. Women’s Month should not end on August 31. Its meaning must follow us into September and every month thereafter.

The measure of a democratic SA is not how beautifully we celebrate women for a single month, but how safely women can live for 12 months. As August closes, let us remember the women we have lost, not merely with sorrow, but with action.

Let us refuse to normalise violence. Let us refuse to protect perpetrators. Let us refuse to silence victims. And let us build a SA where being a woman does not require learning how to survive a war she never declared.