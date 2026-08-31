SOWETAN | Arrest gives hope of justice for Babita Deokaran

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Whistleblower Babita Deokaran was shot dead in 2021 when she stopped outside her home in Winchester Hills, Johannesburg.

The arrest of a suspect linked to the R635m Tembisa Hospital procurement corruption scandal could mark a significant breakthrough in the long-running quest for justice for murdered whistleblower Babita Deokaran.

Deokaran, a senior Gauteng health department official, was gunned down outside her Johannesburg home in August 2021 after raising the alarm about suspicious payments involving Tembisa Hospital. Her killing sent a chilling message to whistleblowers who dare to expose corruption at great personal risk.

Three men who carried out the shooting have since been convicted. But their convictions have not provided the full measure of justice. The question of who commissioned and financed the murder has continued to haunt the Deokaran family and a society increasingly desperate to see those who abuse public resources held accountable.

The arrest of a 37-year-old suspect at OR Tambo International Airport on Friday, after returning from an overseas trip, offers a glimmer of hope. The suspect is expected to appear in court today, where more details about his alleged role may emerge.

Most significant is the reported link between the suspect and the complex investigation into the Tembisa Hospital procurement scandal. If that connection is established in court, it could help investigators join the dots between the corruption Deokaran exposed and the violence that ultimately silenced her.

SA cannot claim to be serious about combating corruption while whistleblowers are left vulnerable to intimidation, assassination and retaliation. Every unexplained killing of a whistleblower weakens public confidence and strengthens the perception that powerful interests can operate with impunity.

The Deokaran case has consequently become a test of whether our law-enforcement agencies can follow the money, uncover the architects of a crime and bring them before the courts, regardless of how influential or well-connected they may be.

The arrested suspect remains entitled to due process and the presumption of innocence. It is up to the investigators to build a watertight case capable of surviving scrutiny in court.

Authorities should pursue every lead, examine every financial trail and establish whether others were involved in ordering, funding or facilitating Deokaran’s murder.

The Deokaran family deserves the truth. Whistleblowers deserve protection. And South Africans deserve to know that exposing corruption does not amount to signing one’s own death warrant.

After years of waiting, this arrest provides a rare opportunity to finally reveal the full story behind Babita Deokaran’s murder. The country will be watching closely.

Sowetan