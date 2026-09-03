SOWETAN | Spring Day should bring joy, not tears

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Children pour water on one another as they celebrate Spring Day in Protea North on September 1 2025.

Story audio is generated using AI

Spring Day is meant to be a joyful occasion — a welcome break from the cold winter months and a symbolic ushering in of warmer weather, renewal, and new beginnings. For many South Africans, September 1 also signals that the festive season is just around the corner. As the saying goes: “Ke Dezemba, Boss” is only a sniff away.

But in recent years, this special day has been marred by an old township tradition that has taken a dangerous turn.

The playful practice of children splashing one another with buckets of water was once largely harmless fun. It was a ritual that brought excitement to neighbourhoods and gave children an opportunity to celebrate the arrival of spring. Parents understood the tradition and tolerated it because it was, for the most part, confined to children playing among themselves.

Sadly, that has changed.

Children are now targeting adults, motorists, taxi and bus passengers and unsuspecting passers-by. Delivery riders have also become victims, with some being drenched while navigating busy streets.

Since Tuesday, social media has been awash with videos showing elderly people and commuters being soaked with water, sometimes while sitting inside vehicles. Some motorists have had to swerve or speed away to avoid children running into the road, creating an obvious danger to both the children and other road users.

One video from Tshwane shows an angry taxi driver getting out of his vehicle and chasing a child who had poured water inside his taxi. He fails to catch the youngster before returning to warn the other children not to splash him again.

The driver’s reaction is a reminder that what starts as innocent fun can quickly escalate into confrontation, injury or even tragedy.

We live in an increasingly volatile society, where people carry enormous emotional and psychological burdens. A seemingly harmless prank can provoke a reaction far beyond what was intended.

This does not mean children should be denied their fun. It means the tradition needs boundaries.

Parents have a responsibility to know what their children are doing on Spring Day and to teach them that celebration does not give them licence to disrespect others. Children should be encouraged to keep their water games among themselves, away from roads, vehicles and unsuspecting members of the public.

Spring Day should be about renewal, happiness and community spirit – it must never be remembered for injuries, fights and tears.