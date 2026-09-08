SOWETAN | Gauteng’s school space crisis can’t be the norm

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Umkhumbane Junior Secondary mobile classrooms at Ruabohlale Junior School in Soshanguve. The mobile classrooms are run down with no windows and doors. Learners have been protesting at the site of the school which is just a vacant land with parking lot structures. Picture:

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Every year, as the Gauteng education department opens its online registration system for grades 1 and 8, the same troubling question returns: where will all these children go?

This year, the department received up to 805,688 applications for the two entry-level grades. Once again, the numbers appear to exceed the available capacity at many schools, with several secondary schools facing intense pressure.

Hoërskool Langenhoven in Pretoria West received 3,462 applications, compared with a current enrolment of 1,585 learners across all five grades. Alberton high received 2,756 applications, followed by Katlehong secondary (2,747), Katlehong Engineering School (2,573) and Parktown Boys (2,448).

These figures are not merely statistics. Behind every application is a child, and behind every child is a family hoping for access to a decent education close to home.

The situation at Umkhambane secondary in Soshanguve makes the crisis even more alarming. A school operating without its own premises and sharing the grounds of another school is already struggling to meet the needs of its existing learners. Yet it continues to attract applications in a province where demand for school places keeps rising.

Gauteng cannot continue to treat this as an annual placement headache that begins when registration opens and ends when the last learner is accommodated.

The online registration system may make the scale of demand more visible, but it cannot be blamed for creating that demand. If anything, the system provides the government with valuable information about where families want their children educated and where pressure on infrastructure is likely to emerge.

The real question is what the government does with that information.

Planning for school infrastructure cannot be reactive. Population growth, new housing developments, migration between municipalities and changing settlement patterns should be incorporated into long-term projections for school demand.

Where thousands of applications are repeatedly directed towards particular schools, the government should ask why those schools are so sought after and whether neighbouring communities have adequate alternatives.

The annual scramble for places also places enormous pressure on parents, schools and education officials. It creates uncertainty for families and risks turning access to education into a postcode lottery.

Gauteng is SA’s economic powerhouse. Children already living in the province should not have to pay the price for inadequate planning.

The province must urgently move beyond managing the symptoms of overcrowding and confront the underlying capacity crisis.

A school place should not be a privilege to be fought for every year. It should be something the government plans for, provides and guarantees.