SOWETAN | Emfuleni arrests signal a renewed crackdown on graft

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Martha Mani Rantsofu, who worked at the Emfuleni local municipality's revenue department, was shot dead on March 30.

Story audio is generated using AI

In the past few days, police have arrested at least nine people in Emfuleni in separate cases linked to allegations of corruption first brought to light by slain whistleblower Martha Rantsofu. On Monday, the suspects appeared at the Vanderbijlpark magistrate’s court in separate cases, facing charges ranging from fraud and theft to money laundering and corruption.

Among those in the dock were Gauteng businessman Mpho Malema, seven Emfuleni employees and Janitha van Reenen Coetzee. Malema was arrested and charged with corruption, fraud and theft in connection with an R16m fleet tender scam. Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said he was awarded a tender in 2022 to supply Emfuleni with 18 vehicles, but only seven were delivered.

Before her murder, Rantsofu had allegedly flagged the tender where invoices were signed for cars that were never delivered. She was killed in cold blood outside a fitment centre in Vanderbijlpark in March.

Van Reenen Coetzee is alleged to be the mastermind behind a R9.9m electricity reconnection scam in Emfuleni. She’s alleged to have played a major role in scamming the municipality’s clients and defrauding the council.

In the third case, Emfuleni employees David Senekal, Caroline Maduna, Kenneth Mahobe, Hlawutelo Baloyi, Pule Masilo, Andries Maduna and Sibusiso Tshabalala face charges of tampering with essential infrastructure, fraud, theft and money laundering.

They allegedly approached business owners and residents, offering to reconnect their electricity service in exchange for payment.

The progress made by the Gauteng political killings task team in cracking these cases matters because Rantsofu flagged alleged corruption in the municipality. While police are yet to make any direct link to her murder, investigations are ongoing into the motive behind her killing.

There’s plenty of anecdotal evidence that the killings of whistleblowers strike fear into the minds of those who wish to speak against wrongdoing. Therefore, finding and prosecuting those behind alleged corruption and linking them directly to murders will provide some measure of consequence, and restore public trust in the rule of law.

These arrests signal a renewed crackdown on corruption, which appears to be taking place in all our municipalities, from Tshwane and Ekurhuleni to Johannesburg and Emfuleni.

It has taken some time to get to this, and there’s still a long way to go to find Rantsofu’s killers and bring them to justice.

But we are encouraged that the arrests demonstrate law enforcement’s persistence in the case.