SOWETAN | Running a municipality needs competent leader

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A video of an interview between Newzroom Afrika’s Xoli Mngambi and Themba “SkeemGP” Nzimande, Afrika Mayibuye’s mayoral candidate for Ekurhuleni, has gone viral on social media, provoking a range of reactions.

Nzimande was asked about his plans to run a municipality as complex as Ekurhuleni. Instead of directly answering the question, he launched into a rant about corruption in the municipality, prompting Mngambi to express frustration at his failure to provide a clear response.

While some have accused Mngambi of being harsh, others have questioned Nzimande’s apparent lack of knowledge of his own party’s policies and manifesto.

Nzimande, a prominent former alleged heist kingpin who has reinvented himself as a community activist in Katlehong, now hosts a popular podcast. This may have been among the factors that persuaded Afrika Mayibuye president Floyd Shivambu to select him as the party’s mayoral candidate.

But his performance raises serious questions about whether Shivambu is approaching the campaign with the seriousness it deserves.

Local government elections are not beauty contests. They are about assuming responsibility for the well-being of millions of residents who depend on municipalities to provide basic services and improve their quality of life.

The public has every right to know the plans and programmes of every candidate seeking to become mayor. Candidates should demonstrate a firm grasp of their party’s policies and manifesto while also articulating their own knowledge, experience and capacity. Those seeking public office must be prepared to answer difficult questions and provide meaningful responses.

Nzimande later released a video apologising for his performance. He blamed the interview’s “interrogative manner” and “limited time” for what many regarded as incoherent answers. Reading from a prepared script, he stressed that he was part of a “collective” and that his campaign was “not a personal project”.

It is true that growing dissatisfaction with traditional political leaders has created space for a new breed of politicians. These leaders are capitalising on the trust deficit between politicians and the public. The participation of non-career politicians in our democracy should be welcomed, but it cannot come at the expense of competence and accountability.

Voters have a right to ask difficult questions of anyone aspiring to public office. While becoming a mayor does not require specific qualifications or extensive work experience, voters must satisfy themselves that candidates are capable of doing the job.

Running a municipality requires leaders who understand local government, are hard working and dedicated, and possess strong ethical values, integrity and a genuine commitment to public service.