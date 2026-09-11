SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | What SA football fraternity can learn from rugby

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Fans of South Africa blow into vuvuzelas during Group A play against Uruguay in the 2010 World Cup at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. Picture: Mario Kneisl/GEPA via US PRESSWIRE

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Ask any football fan, and they will tell you there is nothing more exhilarating than watching their favourite team from the stands. One of my most memorable stadium experiences when I was young was a fixture between Orlando Pirates and African Wanderers at the old Kings Park Soccer Stadium in Durban, later demolished to make way for Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Although I have remained loyal to the black and gold of Phefeni, I had grown particularly fond of the lethal Abaqulusi strike force of Siyabonga “Bhele” Nomvethe, Phumlani Mkhize and Sibusiso “Rhee” Zuma. Nomvethe’s brilliant head dummy from the centre line, followed by a dazzling run and a goal from an awkward angle, remains etched in my memory. My enthusiastic celebration earned me more than a few ugly stares from fellow supporters.

What I remember just as vividly is what happened when we left the stadium. I was caught in a stampede. At one point, my feet could not even touch the ground and, amid the chaos, I lost my flip-flops at the gate. Yet, the experience did not discourage me from returning to stadiums.

After relocating to Johannesburg, I attended many matches alongside thousands of fans. Over time, however, poor organisation and the behaviour of a section of supporters discouraged me from sitting in the general admission area, famously known as the extra-strong section.

The straw that broke the camel’s back came during the 2012 Carling Black Label Cup. An overly excited Buccaneer emptied his beer over me and my then-girlfriend while celebrating a Benni McCarthy goal that broke the hearts of Amakhosi faithful. That day, I swore never again to subject myself to the poor organisation and rowdy behaviour often associated with the stands.

Since then, I have accepted invitations to hospitality areas, particularly for Soweto derbies. So last weekend, I was delighted to accept a friend’s invitation to attend what is often billed as the Greatest Rugby Rivalry, between the Springboks and All Blacks, at FNB Stadium.

It turned out to be an adventure.

Before this, the only time I had watched the Springboks from the general stands was during the 2019 Rugby World Cup at Yokohama Stadium in Japan. My friend suggested we meet at a shopping mall and board a shuttle to the stadium. From the outset, the process was smooth.

We travelled with ease through Nasrec. There were none of the kilometre-long traffic queues synonymous with major events around the venue. Our shuttle parked opposite the Nasrec Expo Centre, and we proceeded through two security checkpoints before entering the stadium. There was no shoving or pushing at the gates. By 2pm, we were already enjoying our first pints.

The entire event was an experience. It was not simply a rugby match. There were food stalls, a beer garden and other activities around the precinct. Inside, the atmosphere was electric.

Putting aside the tired Zulu warrior cliché intended to rival the All Blacks’ haka, the pre-match entertainment was well choreographed and professionally executed. From Belinda Davids’ tribute to fallen Springboks and All Blacks to the dancers and DJs entertaining the crowd, everything appeared carefully planned.

I did not see anyone selling tickets at the gates or supporters pleading for “spare” tickets. There were no groups loitering outside, waiting for security to lower its guard so they could force their way in. There was also no pushing and shoving at the bars.

Our football administrators can learn a great deal from their rugby counterparts.

From traffic management to crowd control, rugby supporters are offered a well-packaged product. The experience extends beyond the 80 minutes of action. Organisers understand that supporters are paying not only to watch a match but also to enjoy an event.

Football, unfortunately, still struggles in this area.

Complaints about crowd and traffic management at major football fixtures remain common. The Soweto derby can be a painful experience even for those in hospitality areas. For many matchgoers, the frustration begins long before they enter the stadium.

Football supporters are often not offered enough transport options to and from venues. Traffic management remains a constant headache, partly because insufficient personnel are deployed to direct vehicles to designated parking areas. The result is congestion, confusion and unnecessary frustration for supporters who have paid good money to attend.

Football fans, however, are not entirely innocent victims.

Even when shuttles are available, many prefer to drive or arrive at the last minute. Kick-off times are sometimes delayed because large numbers of supporters only make their way to the venue shortly before the match. This creates bottlenecks at gates and puts additional pressure on event staff.

Supporters also need to play their part in creating a safer and more enjoyable matchday experience.

And finally, crowded public spaces are probably not the best places to light up a joint.