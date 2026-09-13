MICHAEL MABUYAKHULU | ANC wishes alliance partner Cosatu a successful congress

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The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal extends its heartfelt wishes to the Cosatu and its affiliates.

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As the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand prepares to welcome delegates for the Congress of South African Trade Unions’ (Cosatu) 15th national congress on September 14-17, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal extends its heartfelt wishes to the union federation and its affiliates.

Cosatu’s congresses have always carried weight far beyond its own membership because the resolutions its delegates adopt at the congress ripple through the life of every working family in this country.

We have no doubt delegates will bring to this gathering the seriousness, the discipline and above all the togetherness that the moment demands, because when workers gather united, our whole revolution stands more secure.

To understand why we regard this congress with such hope, it helps to remember how far the organised working class in this country has travelled to earn the right to gather in a hall like Gallagher at all.

That journey began in conditions designed to make organisation impossible. Yet, the workers forged ahead.A history that was never given, only won. We stand at a point where organised black labour started.

From the 1890s, the mineral revolution on the then Witwatersrand produced a migrant labour system built on compounds, on wages calculated as though a rural homestead rather than an employer carried the cost of feeding a family, and on a pass system that criminalised the mere presence of an African worker in a town without official sanction.

In substance, it was forced labour dressed in the language of a voluntary contract.Out of those conditions came the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union, founded in Cape Town in 1919 by Clements Kadalie with 24 dockworkers. Within less than a decade it had grown, by some estimates, to a quarter of a million members, the largest black organisation this country had yet produced.Our own province gave that movement one of its most consequential sons.

Allison Wessels George (AWG) Champion, known as uMahlath’amnyama, built the union’s Natal branch into the largest and wealthiest in the country. He was later exiled from Natal and Zululand in 1930.

The alliance between the trade union movement and the political liberation movement was forged in the years that followed, amid open hostility. The Industrial Conciliation Act of 1956 removed African workers from the legal definition of employee altogether, denying them any standing to bargain collectively.

Against that wall, the South African Congress of Trade Unions (Sactu) was founded in Johannesburg in 1955, taking its place in the Congress Alliance alongside the ANC itself.

That same year, at the Congress of the People in Kliptown, the Freedom Charter declared that workers shall have the right to form trade unions.

The cost of that alliance was paid in the banning orders, detention without trial, exile and even death. Cde Vuyisile Mini, a Sactu organiser from Tsomo, Eastern Cape, who worked and organised in this country, was hanged in 1964.

His is one of many trade unionists whose names appear far less often in our commemorations than they should.

It is worth remembering, too, that open trade unionism was forced almost entirely underground for more than a decade after the Sharpeville massacre, and that it was reborn decisively here in KZN. In January 1973, workers at the Coronation brick and tile company, KwaMagenqe, on the outskirts of Durban, downed tools over wages that had failed to keep pace with the cost of living.

The strike spread with astonishing speed through Durban’s textile, engineering and municipal sectors, drawing in tens of thousands of workers who belonged to no registered union, because none existed for them. The Durban strikes of 1973 broke the silence the state had imposed since 1960, and our province carries real historical pride in that fact.

The formation of the Federation of South African Trade Unions (Fosatu) in 1979 set the stage for the establishment of Cosatu. On December 1, 1985, over 760 delegates from 33 unions convened in Durban to officially launch Cosatu, with Elijah Barayi serving as its first president.

It would be dishonest to present the period that led to the founding of Cosatu as one of uncontested unity. A real and, at times, sharp debate ran through the independent union movement in those years over whether trade unions should align formally with a political movement or preserve a narrower focus on shop-floor matters alone.

In 1987, Cosatu’s own congress adopted the Freedom Charter as its guiding document, deliberately aligning the federation with the congress movement’s vision of a non-racial, democratic SA. That history matters for how we think about the congress now gathering in Midrand.

Alliance’s record of delivery

The unbanning of our movement in February 1990 and the democratic breakthrough of April 1994 opened the way to the formal codification of rights that generations of workers had died, been imprisoned and been exiled to win.

The Labour Relations Act of 1995 rebuilt the entire architecture of collective bargaining on a non-racial foundation. The Basic Conditions of Employment Act of 1997 set, for the first time in our history, a statutory floor beneath every worker regardless of sector.

The Employment Equity Act of 1998, strengthened again through amendment in 2022, made workplace discrimination unlawful rather than merely undesirable. Our Constitution itself, in Section 23, placed the right to organise, to bargain and to strike beyond the reach of any future Parliament that might wish to erode it.

The National Minimum Wage Act of 2018 gave SA its first statutory wage floor covering every sector of the economy, a demand the trade union movement had carried since the days of the Freedom Charter’s promise of work and security.

The National Health Insurance Act, signed into law in May 2024, established in principle the end of a health system in which the quality of a person’s care depends on the size of their wallet.

We do not offer this short catalogue as a claim that our movement’s record in government is beyond criticism, or that each of these gains has been fully realised. But the pattern across three decades is unmistakable. Since 1994, almost every legislative achievement benefiting the everyday worker, whether at home, in the workplace, or in their finances, can be traced back to a political movement that organised labour played a crucial role in establishing and continues to hold accountable.

Loyalty to the NDR (National Democratic Revolution)

We are aware of our own movement’s participation in the government of national unity (GNU). The GNU, formed after the May 2024 election returned the ANC with a reduced share of the national vote, has prompted honest questions within the broader Alliance about what that arrangement means for workers. Those questions deserve an honest answer, not a defensive one.

Lenin, in his pamphlet titled “Left-Wing Communism: An Infantile Disorder”, written precisely to correct revolutionaries who mistake dogmatism for principle, drew a sharp distinction between compromise forced on a movement by the objective conditions it faces.

As we march to the polls, Cosatu’s 15th Congress meets six weeks before South Africans return to the polls for the local government elections on November 4, and the two moments cannot honestly be separated.

There is, beyond any doubt, a concerted campaign under way to roll back the legislative gains this movement has delivered since 1994. The BELA Act, which returns school admission decisions to communities and provincial government, has been dragged to court. The National Health Insurance Act has been starved of support within our own government of national unity and challenged on process. Land reform legislation has drawn litigation and a campaign of disinformation reaching as far as Washington, DC.

Employment equity targets and broad-based black economic empowerment itself, the redress mechanism built to correct centuries of dispossession, have been targeted for outright abolition through a private member’s bill, folded into the very same campaign now building toward the November elections.

Our wish for Midrand

As Cosatu’s 15th Congress opens its doors, our hope is straightforward. That delegates will leave Midrand more united than they arrived. That the debates on that floor will strengthen rather than fracture the federation.

In the early 1980s, the so-called workerist and Charterist unionists disagreed sharply but still built Cosatu together. And that the outcome will reflect what has always animated this movement from its founding, the plain and urgent interest of the working class in a South Africa that keeps faith with the promises made to it.

We wish Cosatu strength for its deliberations and success in its congress. The road from here to November 4, and beyond, is one we remain convinced is best walked together, as it always has been.

Mabuyakhulu is the ANC KwaZulu-Natal convenor.