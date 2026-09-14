ANDILE TSHONA | Sassa officials are human too, so treat them with respect

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Every September, SA pauses to reflect on what it means to serve the public. Public Service Month is intended to renew public servants’ commitment to professionalism, ethical conduct, responsiveness, and, above all, putting people first.

In 2026, government placed particular emphasis on professionalising the public service to build trust and restore confidence in government.

But perhaps we need another uncomfortable but necessary conversation during Public Service Month.

Who looks after the people who look after the people?

At the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), thousands of officials arrive at work every day knowing that they will spend much of it dealing with people who are often vulnerable, anxious, elderly, sick, unemployed, or disabled.

For many beneficiaries, the Sassa official is the face of government — and that face carries an extraordinary responsibility.

They assist someone who cannot complete a form. They explain why a grant is under review. They explain why the payment has been delayed. Moreover, they have to tell some clients that their application has not been approved.

This is not administrative work in the ordinary sense. It is human work.

Some public servants work under intense pressure, frequently with inadequate resources, while dealing with enormous public expectations.

Batho Pele (People First) imposes important obligations on public servants. But it does not mean “the public may do anything to public servants”. Courtesy cannot be demanded from one side but denied to the other.

A frustrated beneficiary has every right to complain and demand answers. But frustration is not a licence to abuse a public servant.

An angry client insults an official, who attempts to remain calm. The insults continue. Eventually, the official responds. Suddenly, the client’s mobile phone comes out.

The footage finds its way onto social media, and the conversation becomes, “Look at how Sassa officials treat people.”

Citizens have a legitimate right to document and report poor service where appropriate. But a danger arises when a few seconds of footage become the entire story. A camera can capture a reaction. It cannot always capture the preceding provocation.

The Sassa official did not determine the amount of the social grant or design the means test. The official cannot simply approve a grant because a client is not satisfied.

That is the difficult space frontline public servants operate in. They must enforce rules while demonstrating compassion. They must protect public funds while assisting vulnerable people.

Public administration principles require a high standard of professional ethics, efficient and effective use of resources, accountability, and responsiveness.

But a democratic society should also cultivate standards of behaviour among citizens. Rights come with responsibilities.

The right to receive public services comes with a responsibility to engage public servants respectfully. The right to express discontent comes with a responsibility not to abuse officials.

The right to demand accountability comes with a responsibility to distinguish between an official who is deliberately failing to assist and one constrained by policy, legislation, systems, or circumstances beyond their control.

As we commemorate Public Service Month, perhaps the greatest tribute we can give frontline officials is not applause. It is understanding that every official has a story.

Understanding that every difficult conversation involves two people. And understanding that the public servant serving a vulnerable South African is not merely processing an application. They are helping translate the promise of the Constitution into someone’s everyday life.

That is why we should demand the best from our public servants. But we should also give them something in return: respect, dignity and the simple recognition that they, too, are human.