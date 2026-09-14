SOWETAN | Women cannot be prisoners of fear

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The site where the remains of three women were found, two of whom remain unidentified, adjacent to the R21 highway in Rhodesfield, Kempton Park.

The discovery of four women’s bodies in Kempton Park should once again force South Africa to confront an uncomfortable reality: for millions of women, simply moving freely in public remains a dangerous undertaking.

Police announced the discovery of the fourth body on Saturday evening. According to the SAPS, all four bodies were found half-naked and bruised, with the victims discovered in or around Rhodesfield, close to OR Tambo International Airport. The circumstances are deeply disturbing and raise the possibility that a serial killer could be operating in the area, although police have been cautious about drawing such a conclusion.

Adding to the concern is the disappearance of a woman who left her Kempton Park home on Thursday for an afternoon run. Police have not formally linked her disappearance to the deaths, but SAPS national spokesperson Athlenda Mathe has warned women who walk or jog in the area to consider doing so in groups.

Such advice may be well-intentioned, but it also exposes the extent of the problem.

South Africa prides itself on having one of the most progressive constitutions in the world. Our constitution guarantees freedom of movement and places human dignity, equality and freedom at the heart of our democracy. Yet these rights mean little if women are forced to calculate the risks of going for a run, walking home or simply being alone in public.

This cannot become normal. For decades, South Africans have protested against gender-based violence and femicide. The government has made solemn commitments, introduced legislative amendments and launched campaigns. Yet women continue to be killed, assaulted and intimidated, both in their homes and in public spaces.

Women already carry a disproportionate burden in society. They are heavily affected by unemployment and remain primary caregivers in many families. They should not also have to carry the burden of protecting themselves from predators while going about their daily lives.

The answer cannot simply be that women should run in groups, avoid certain areas or change their behaviour. While individuals must take reasonable precautions, the primary responsibility for creating safe communities rests with the state.

The Kempton Park deaths therefore require an urgent and thorough investigation. Police must establish whether the cases are connected, identify those responsible and reassure communities through visible policing and credible communication.

Women cannot be expected to surrender their constitutional freedoms because the state has failed to guarantee their safety.

A democracy cannot claim to have delivered freedom while half its population remains prisoners of fear.

Sowetan