SOWETAN | Madlanga inquiry must leave lasting legacy

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August 26, 2026.Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga together with Madlanga Co-Commission Adv Sesi Baloyi and Adv Sandile Khumalo during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

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One year into its public hearings, the Madlanga commission has exposed a disturbing picture of criminality, alleged corruption and political interference within parts of SA’s criminal justice system.

Since its first sitting in September last year, more than 100 witnesses have appeared before the inquiry, with evidence pointing to alleged links between criminal figures and people entrusted with protecting the public.

The revelations have been unsettling, but they have also demonstrated why this inquiry was necessary.

The allegations surrounding figures such as Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala have given the public an unprecedented view into the relationships that allegedly exist between criminal interests and sections of law enforcement. Matlala’s alleged links to senior police officials and the controversial SAPS medical tender have become central features of the inquiry.

Yet, it is important that claims made before the commission are ultimately tested through proper investigations and, where appropriate, criminal or disciplinary proceedings. A commission of inquiry cannot itself convict people. Its value lies in establishing facts, exposing weaknesses and making recommendations capable of restoring accountability.

On that score, the Madlanga commission has already produced tangible consequences. Its interim reports have resulted in referrals for criminal investigations, possible prosecutions and disciplinary action.

The Presidency says law enforcement agencies are following up on testimony emerging from the hearings.

The inquiry has also provided important context to questions surrounding national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola. This week the NPA ordered the withdrawal of PFMA charges against him after a review concluded there were no reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution.

That development should be viewed on its own evidentiary and legal terms, rather than as proof that every allegation aired before the commission was unfounded.

The public response to the commission has been magnificent, so much that there are growing calls for its work to continue beyond its current mandate.

For now, the commission has until October 2 to conclude evidence, with its final report due on November 16. President Cyril Ramaphosa has already granted additional time because the commission would otherwise have left substantial work unfinished.

Commission chair, retired justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, and commissioners Sesi Baloyi and Sandile Khumalo now have a crucial responsibility: to complete their work rigorously and produce a report that can serve as a credible roadmap for rebuilding policing.

South Africans need more than shocking revelations. They need consequences, institutional reform and a criminal justice system in which criminals cannot buy influence and police officers cannot betray the public trust.

The commission has opened the door. The state must now have the courage to walk through it.