SOWETAN | Warning doesn’t answer threatened women’s fears

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The release on warning of businessman Lawrence Mudzinganyama after his alleged threats against a group of women at a Sandton restaurant has understandably caused public anger.

A video of the confrontation at Vlamo restaurant went viral after Mudzinganyama was allegedly heard threatening to put bullets in the women’s heads. The incident reportedly followed a confrontation after his attempt to join the women was rejected.

There is nothing trivial about such threats. To tell a group of women that you will shoot them is not merely an angry outburst that can be dismissed as bad behaviour. It is a threat of lethal violence, and one that must be treated with the seriousness it deserves.

Mudzinganyama has since been arrested and released on warning pending his appearance in the Randburg magistrate’s court on October 1. Police have said investigators must follow due process and assess the available evidence before determining the appropriate prosecution.

Due process must, of course, be respected. A person accused of an offence remains entitled to the protections of the law. And social media outrage, despite its key role in exposing crime, cannot replace a proper investigation or judicial process.

Due process must also inspire confidence among those who were threatened. The critical question is whether every reasonable precaution has been taken to ensure the safety of the women involved while the matter proceeds.

A warning to appear in court is procedural but does not answer legitimate concerns about the safety of people who say they were threatened.

This is particularly troubling at a time when SA is once again confronting the devastating reality of violence against women.

The discovery of nine women’s bodies in Ekurhuleni has prompted national outrage and renewed demands for stronger action against gender-based violence. On Sunday, the police opened an inquest after another woman’s body was found wrapped in a duvet in a dam in Moroka, Soweto.

Against this backdrop, threats to shoot women cannot be brushed aside as a private quarrel or a moment of anger.

The state must demonstrate that complaints involving threats of violence against women are taken seriously from the moment they are reported. Protection, investigation and accountability must work together.

Women should not have to wonder whether a man who has threatened their lives will simply walk away while they are left to live with the fear of what he might do next.

SA needs to be seen taking decisive preventative steps before threats against women become tragedies.