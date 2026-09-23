READER LETTER | Stop glamourising bad behaviour

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We have found a convenient excuse for every act of ill-discipline: “They are 2000s, let them be.” “That’s how Gen Z is.”

Since when did a birth year become a licence to misbehave and create chaos? We need to be blunt with ourselves: a wrong is still a wrong even if everyone is doing it, and a right is still a right even if no one is doing it. By glamourising bad behaviour as being “woke”, “bold”, or “unfiltered”, we are not liberating our children - we are disarming them, thus setting them up for failure.

A child must be taught to play with their peers, to respect their elders, to respect other people’s property, dignity and boundaries. Giving others the same respect can never be old-fashioned. It is the foundation of any functional and harmonious society.

We love to preach ubuntu. However, ubuntu is not a hashtag or a marketing gimmick. It is a daily practice of regulating human behaviour − how we speak, handle disagreement as well as how we treat the vulnerable.

We’ve lost that. We confuse being robust and outspoken with rudeness and destruction. We believe that screaming the loudest makes us more principled.

As much as we criticise children for misbehaving, we need the courage to look in the mirror and ask: what are we modelling? When community issues are raised during strikes and so-called service delivery protests, what do we do?

We burn the very schools our children must learn in. We burn libraries, clinics, buses and trucks − most of which are not even owned by the institutions that are the source of our frustration. We block roads and intimidate those who want to work. Lives have been lost. Livelihoods have been destroyed. Property has been vandalised.

Children do not learn from what we tell them. They learn from what we model. − Allen Myakayaka