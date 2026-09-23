SOWETAN | Good luck to Bafana as a new era begins under Mosimane

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pitso Mosimane, coach of South Africa during the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers South Africa Training Session at UJ Stadium in Johannesburg on 21 September 2026. Picture: ©Muzi Ntombela

Story audio is generated using AI

The last time Bafana Bafana failed to qualify for an international tournament was four years ago, when they didn’t make the World Cup in Qatar.

Even then, it was a close call for then-coach Hugo Broos’s side, who were denied a place in the final qualifying round by a controversial penalty awarded to Ghana.

Since that failure, Bafana have not just qualified for major tournaments, but have also made their mark as one of the re-emerging forces in international football.

Having failed to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations under Molefi Ntseki, Broos came in and led the nation to the 2023 event staged in Ivory Coast. Bafana were obvious underdogs there but managed to win over even staunch sceptics when they reached the semifinals and claimed bronze — a first medal for SA at this event since 2000.

Pitso Mosimane is now at the helm after replacing Broos following the World Cup success, which saw Bafana get out of their group for the first time.

Mosimane’s troops begin qualifying for Afcon this weekend when they take on Guinea at Orlando Stadium, a home match our team cannot afford to mess up.

As he admitted, Mosimane has inherited a team not short of confidence, having lost just one home official match during Broos’s five-year reign. Even that defeat was unmerited, as it was a punishment for fielding an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, against Lesotho during World Cup 2026 qualifying.

Mosimane should hit the ground running after retaining most of the players Broos initially selected. We expect his men to garner at least four points from the two qualifiers — against Guinea on Saturday and Eritrea on Wednesday.

Bafana must start well this campaign to reach next year’s continental finals, which will take place in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Mosimane is not Broos, of course, so he must be allowed to implement his philosophy and tactics. We call on South Africans to back him as he aims to surpass the heights reached by his predecessor, some of which were made easier by relaxed qualifying criteria.

While we have every right to demand that Bafana remain competent, we must also guard against unnecessarily high expectations. However, qualifying for international tournaments is now the bare minimum. Good luck to Pitso and his team as they start this journey to next year’s Afcon.