Opinion

READER LETTER | Courage needed to confront injustice

Reader Letter

Reader Letter

It is a quiet pandemic of injustice, leaving victims unheard and communities shattered.
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Protecting human dignity in an unequal world is one of the most formidable moral.

Imperative confronting humanity for below the towering edifices of wealth, power and privilege lies a profound human question, whether every life is truly regarded as possessing equal worth.

Where poverty crushes opportunity, discrimination corrodes belonging and inequality consigns millions to lives of diminished possibility, silence becomes complicity and indifference becomes a moral failure.

The preservation of dignity demands far more than eloquent declarations, it requires courage to confront injustice, compassion to defend the vulnerable and an unyielding conviction that no human being should be treated as disposable.

The true measure of civilisation is not grandeur of its institutions or the magnitude of its wealth, but the reverence it demonstrates for those who can’t defend themselves.

In the final reckoning, humanity will be judged not by what it accumulated, but by whether it possessed the moral courage to ensure that dignity belonged to all. − Farouk Araie, Benoni

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