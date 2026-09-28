READER LETTER | Let all mayoral hopefuls contest

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A point has been made in Sowetan that this election campaign has been underwhelming, but it must also be acknowledged that many attempts have been made, consciously or unconsciously, to sabotage the local government elections.

Those who did not give themselves enough time to engage in an aggressive campaign, and those hoping that the mistakes or glitches that seemed to affect the ANC would have a profound disabling effect on it, had begun to count their blessings.

And if, for whatever reason, Helen Zille is disqualified as a mayoral candidate for Joburg, then they assumed their success is guaranteed, with the ANC and DA out of the way, the sky is the limit - but not so fast.

This country belongs to all its citizens. If we are to present ourselves at the voting stations at all, then so must all the mayoral candidates who have long raised their hands to say they have the best interests of the people of SA at heart.

Let all the mayoral hopefuls be allowed to contest these local elections because we know that everything depends on them. Otherwise, why would we even bother to turn up for elections if there is so much uncertainty about everything? – Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand