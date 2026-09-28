SOWETAN | Time to prioritise safety and security

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More than 30 people were killed in mass shootings in Gauteng and the Western Cape over the weekend. These are death toll figures associated with countries at war.

Seventeen people were fatally wounded when eight gunmen, armed with AK-47 rifles and pistols, stormed a tavern in Wedela on the West Rand on Saturday night. Police say the suspects fired randomly at patrons outside the establishment before turning their attention to those seated inside. Dozens of other people are receiving treatment for gunshot wounds. The criminals searched patrons and stole their valuables, including cellphones. They also torched two vehicles before fleeing the scene.

In Cape Town, unknown gunmen attacked another entertainment venue, killing 10 people. Five of the victims died at the scene, while another five succumbed to their injuries after receiving medical treatment. A separate shooting in Khayelitsha claimed the lives of four more people.

These killings have left families devastated and searching for answers about what happened to their loved ones. The communities where these atrocities took place are likely living in fear, not knowing who could be next. The police are still investigating the motives behind the mass killings.

These shootings highlight the serious problem of violent crime in this country. The culture of contract killings is spiralling out of control. It has become far too easy to eliminate rivals and enemies, as izinkabi are readily available at a price. We have become a nation that increasingly appears to place little value on human life. Too often, people choose violence as a means of resolving disputes and conflict.

The residents of Wedela, Lwandle, and Khayelitsha have also been failed by poor policing. The collapse of crime intelligence, the lack of visible policing and the overall weakness of law enforcement are among the reasons these crimes continue to occur. It is an indictment of the police that groups were able to plan and execute such killings while law enforcement agencies were unable to intercept them.

Criminals carry out these murders because they believe there is little chance of being brought to justice. This leaves ordinary citizens exposed and vulnerable, effectively turning them into sitting ducks. Communities cannot continue to live under the constant threat of violence while criminals operate with apparent impunity.

There is an urgent need for the government to make safety and security a top priority. Doing so will require decisive and measurable interventions. This includes appointing a permanent police minister rather than relying on someone serving in an acting capacity. It also requires a national police commissioner who is actively in office, not one sitting at home.

Hopefully, the Madlanga commission will make recommendations that lead to a clean-up of the police service, helping to rid the organisation of officers with links to criminal networks. South Africans deserve a police service that is not only well resourced but also led by men and women of integrity. Restoring public confidence in law enforcement will require accountability, professionalism and a renewed commitment to protecting communities from the scourge of violent crime. Only then can citizens begin to feel safe in their homes, neighbourhoods and public spaces.

Sowetan