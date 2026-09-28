STHEMBISO MSOMI | Bozell seems to be US ambassador to AfriForum, not SA

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Sunday morning’s breaking news: Seventeen people were shot dead at a tavern in Wedela, Carletonville, west of Johannesburg. Fifteen others were reported injured.

In Lwandle, Strand, east of Cape Town, 10 revellers were mowed down at a shisanyama establishment in the early hours of yesterday morning. Eleven others are reported injured and rushed to hospital.

That is 27 people murdered and 26 more wounded in two incidents in two provinces over a single night. All black and, without doubt, almost all poor.

A few days earlier, citizens would have woken up to a report of 11 people who had been massacred at a house in KwaMakhutha, a township in the southern part of eThekwini municipality. Just before that story, there was another one about four men being ambushed while having lunch at an establishment in eNgcobo near Mthatha, in the Eastern Cape.

The mass shootings, unfortunately, are not new. In recent months we have had people killed in large numbers in Philippi East, Gugulethu, Nyanga, Langa and Kayamandi — all in the Western Cape — as well as in places like Kanana in North West, Inanda, north of eThekwini, and Cleveland in Johannesburg.

Estimates are that over a hundred people have died in mass shootings this year alone. One shudders to think what the figures would tell us if we looked at the last five to 10 years.

As if all of that is not enough, the police yesterday reported that another body was found dumped in an open veld in Springs, on the East Rand, bringing to 11 the number of people who have been killed and their bodies abandoned in Ekurhuleni.

This is the state of our nation today. It is no exaggeration to say we live in one of the most violent societies and that ours is no country for the black and poor. Check the murder and violent crime statistics; the victims are disproportionately black and poor.

Yet, we have no one planting white crosses symbolising these victims of violent crime at the National Mall near the Washington Monument in the US like some right-wing Afrikaner nationalist groups did this past weekend. None of the victims’ families will be invited to Washington DC, the seat of government in the US, to speak about the pain of losing their loved ones due to violent and senseless crime.

We should not be surprised that the current US administration would amplify rural killings affecting whites in SA while ignoring all the murders affecting the majority. After all, this is an administration that finds offence in the simple statement, made by their compatriots, that “black lives matter”.

In the face of all the violent crime facing this nation, the US ambassador to SA, Leo Brent Bozell III, has the gall to demand that president Cyril Ramaphosa and his government should have the killing of white farmers as the “top-shelf priority”. Does he believe that those are the only lives that matter here?

It is disappointing to see an ambassador of such an important partner to SA behaving as if he is Washington’s envoy to AfriForum only — and not the rest of our nation.

In fact, last week, as SA celebrated its cultural diversity and non-racialism ahead of Heritage Day, Bozell was at AfriForum headquarters in the former Verwoerdburg telling the organisation’s members that “I am an ambassador for you on this …”

This was in the very week that women in Ekurhuleni, and the rest of SA, were saying how femicide and other violent crimes made them feel unsafe in their homes, on their way to and from work and school, or when they were carrying out their daily activities.

In an earlier interview with Sowetan’s sister publication Business Day, Bozell even suggested that the US government was willing to assist SA with material resources to fight “rural crime” — a euphemism for what the US administration considers to be the killing of white farmers.

If Bozell and the government he represents really wanted to help SA, they’d be availing those resources to help protect all citizens, not just white Afrikaners. The safety of white farmers is intricately linked to the safety of all South Africans, whether they be in rural or urban centres.

Instead of trying to turn the issues of violence and rural safety into a political football, South Africans are better off working towards common solutions.

The starting point should be to increase policing resources for those most affected by violent crimes who, according to statistics, are in areas that are largely black and poor.