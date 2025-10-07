S’THEMBISO MSOMI | Time is ripe for voters to intervene after politicians’ link with drug cartels was exposed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sometimes corruption thrives because a huge section of a society does not see it as being that serious.

A home affairs official asking for R50 so that you can jump the queue, a traffic cop asking for “a cool drink” to let you go after you have been caught for drinking one too many cans of beer or – if you are in the Democratic Republic of Congo or Nigeria of the early 2000s – a US$20 note for an immigration official who would otherwise deem the pages on your passport to be “incomplete” without the money.

All deemed “harmless” offences, just part of the hazards of doing business with officialdom. “Victimless” crime, some call it. Of course that is not true; somebody always pays the price.

But these attitudes eventually spread across society, permeating all the way to the top, where – like in Mobutu Sese Seko’s kleptocracy in Zaire – no investor expected to get permission for a business activity without first greasing a top official’s hand.

The general population comes to accept this too, assuming everyone working for a municipality, a public health facility or a post office got there because they paid someone.

In that environment, media exposés about wanton corruption by a cabinet minister or brazen theft by a senior government official cease to shock anyone.

The society is so numbed it regards it all as part of the “realities of life” – traffic cops ask for “cool drinks”, schoolteachers demand “sexual favours” in return for exam passes, cabinet members sell sensitive state information to dubious “business people” and common criminals in return for a free stay at an exclusive penthouse or for food and accommodation for select “delegates” attending annual political party birthday celebrations.

This, then, becomes the new normal for that society.

Hence, with all that this society might know about its political elite, it chooses to look the other way – voting the same people into office again and again, knowing very well that what they will do in the next term is the same as what they had done in the previous one and the one before it: loot.

But even in such societies, I would like to believe that there is a point where people say, “So far and no further”.

It may be when public hospitals are no longer able to deliver primary healthcare because all the money has been stolen by so-called tenderpreneurs who used their ill-gotten millions from state contracts to buy Italian and American sports cars for themselves and their loved ones rather than purchase linen and medicine for the sick.

It may be when, despite all the great blessings of rain in a generally water-scarce region, scores of communities go for months without fresh running water because some politically connected “chiefs” stole all the money for infrastructure maintenance and are now strong-arming the local municipality to purchase the service from their water trucks.

But the reason may also be as seemingly innocuous as the revelations that a state-owned institution used taxpayers’ money to buy a first-class ticket, amounting to tens of thousands of rand, for one of its employees to go run the New York Marathon just because they happened to be liked by the head honcho at the entity.

You can never know what will cause people at some point to say, “Enough is enough”.

Remember the Arab Spring that changed the course of history in parts of the Middle East and North Africa? It was sparked by a frustrated university graduate setting himself on fire in protest against unemployment.

Now, one is not suggesting that a version of an Arab Spring is imminent here. But, even in a society that has shown high levels of tolerance for corruption scandals, there is a limit.

In our case, it is possible we have become numb to corruption scandals.

That the R2bn stolen from Tembisa Hospital is, to some, nothing out of the ordinary since they had known of hundreds of millions being spent on a president’s private home, or unaccounted for US dollars being found stuffed in another president’s couch at his private farm, or a minister hiring an unqualified and inexperienced youth for a R1.4m-a-year-job just because, allegedly, he has a close relationship with one of the youngster’s relatives.

But even if it is true that this is now the attitude of the majority of South Africans, I suspect that the one thing that most of us certainly do not regard as a “victimless crime” is drug peddling.

Too many futures are destroyed and homes broken, especially in our townships and informal settlements, as a result of the growing drug scourge. In many communities, it has created a completely new category of social strata – amaphara (parasites). As a result, drug lords are regarded as the scum of the earth.

To now have cabinet ministers and other prominent politicians said to be in cahoots with drug cartels and being bankrolled by them may be reason enough for society to start saying “No further”.

We can only hope that our politicians are listening attentively.