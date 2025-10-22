MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Dudula leader’s Afrophobia is rooted in ignorance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It is not surprising that the Operation Dudula leader doesn’t know the meaning of the frontline states or the important role they played in SA’s Struggle for freedom.

A video of Zandile Dabula, the leader of the anti-immigrant movement, being interviewed live on eNCA, has gone viral on social media.

Dabula was asked a simple question about what the frontline states were and went off on a tangent, giving a response that was completely off topic.

This prompted the host to rephrase the question numerous times, but Dabula, visibly flustered, still struggled to answer it. It became evident that she had no idea what the frontline states were, compelling another guest to come to the rescue.

Many people have commented on the video, mocking Dabula for her incoherence and complete lack of knowledge about a crucial aspect of SA history.

The frontline states, formed in 1970, were a group of countries in the Southern Africa region that united to co-ordinate a response to the threat posed by apartheid SA’s death squads and which provided immense support to the country’s national liberation movements.

These states — Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, Mozambique, Swaziland, Tanzania, Zambia, and, from 1980, Zimbabwe — provided financial, logistic, and emotional support to the ANC, PAC, Azapo, and other anti-apartheid movements.

This support included providing military training camps for their armed wings, such as the ANC’s uMkhonto weSizwe, the PAC’s Azanian People’s Liberation Army, and Azapo’s Azanian National Liberation Army.

The discourse around the frontline states often starts and ends with the important role that they played in assisting South Africans to attain our democracy.

This regional effort was instrumental in maintaining SA’s fight against apartheid — but they paid a heavy price for providing that support.

The people of Mozambique suffered immeasurably for our freedom. The apartheid government bombed villages and neighbourhoods in Mozambique and murdered innocent civilians in an attempt to kill ANC combatants. Activist Ruth First was killed by a letter bomb in Maputo, and former constitutional court judge Albie Sachs had his arm blown off and lost the sight in one eye from a car bomb.

The apartheid government — clandestinely aided by Western intelligence agents — supported the destabilisation of the frontline states through proxy forces such as Renamo in Mozambique and Unita in Angola.

Some of the persistent structural problems faced by the frontline states today are the direct result of the damage wreaked by the apartheid government in those countries.

That Dabula does not have an appreciation of these historical facts does not surprise me. She is leading an anti-immigrant movement but is clueless about the key role played by the frontline states in the Struggle for SA’s freedom.

The problem is not that Dabula could not respond to a simple question, but that in demonstrating complete ignorance about the frontline states, she makes it clear that the movement she leads, which recently registered as a political party, has no capacity to address some of the pressing regional issues that a serious government must be able to contend with.

SA is not an island — we are part of a regional community whose future depends on understanding and coming to terms with its past and finding solutions for its future. More than this, the interview confirms that Afrophobia, like racism, is rooted in ignorance, and that Afrophobic people, like racists, are dumb, to put it bluntly.

It is impossible to be a thinking person and be intolerant of others on the basis of their skin colour, nationality, religion or gender orientation.

Afrophobia, homophobia, Islamophobia, racism and other intolerances are rooted in ignorance and thrive in the absence of facts and reason. Dabula has proved this hypothesis.