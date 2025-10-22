SAMKELO MOKHINE | Underfunding the SABC violates public’s right to know

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Seventy-five years after its founding, the SABC should be celebrating its post-apartheid portion of a proud legacy of informing, educating and uniting the nation.

Instead, its anniversary is overshadowed by headlines warning of possible shutdowns and escalating debt. Chronic underfunding has so weakened the broadcaster that it can no longer adequately fulfil its constitutional duty to guarantee the public’s right to access information.

Funding the SABC is not an act of generosity or a bailout; it is a legal obligation. The Broadcasting Act 4 of 1999 clearly outlines multiple sources of revenue for the SABC: licence fees, advertising, sponsorships, and parliamentary appropriations.

Section 13 explicitly provides that the public broadcasting services may receive funding by means of grants from the government to ensure the fulfilment of their public mandate. Unless parliament repeals these provisions or a court rules them invalid, the government has a legal and constitutional duty to fund the SABC.

The SABC’s structural weaknesses also stem from a policy decision made nearly three decades ago. In 1996, the broadcaster’s signal distribution arm was spun off into a separate arm, Sentech.

The move was meant to ensure fair access for all broadcasters, but, in practice, it stripped the SABC of one of its most valuable assets. By losing ownership of its transmission infrastructure, the SABC became dependent on Sentech for signal carriage, turning an internal function into one of its largest external costs.

Today, it owes Sentech about R1.2bn, which increases monthly by R70m due to underpayment and interest. What was once the SABC’s cash cow has become a costly dependency, with no compensatory stream provided by the government.

In addition to signal distribution being spun off, four commercially successful radio stations, Jacaranda, Highveld Stereo, KFM and East Coast Radio, were sold off. While this provided short-term financial relief to the SABC, it reduced its revenue base from the four commercially successful radio stations.

These structural gaps have directly contributed to the SABC’s financial instability and crisis. The broadcaster’s recurring need to request bailouts from the government has left it vulnerable to political pressure. A Sunday Times report revealed that SABC board members and executives were “consulted” by an ANC parliamentary study group prior to appearing before parliament.

A former board member described similar interactions bluntly: “I thought it was like a prep, support or coaching session, but I soon realised it was a political thing where they will try to suppress certain things [and] advance other things.”

When survival depends on government bailouts or commercial advertisers, editorial independence suffers. Newsrooms begin to prioritise content that appeases funders or avoids political discomfort, rather than stories that serve public interest.

This financial fragility undermines the SABC’s role as an impartial, trusted source of information. The solution is not complicated. Fund the SABC adequately, as the law and constitution require. Advertising and bailouts should only supplement, not substitute, public funding.

Polls consistently show that the SABC remains a cornerstone of SA media, reaching around 45-million listeners and viewers across 17 radio stations and three television public service channels each week.

These audiences deserve a broadcaster that is independent, impartial and robust enough to hold those in power to account, particularly in an age increasingly shaped by misinformation and disinformation.

The right to access information is only as secure as the institution that enables it. When those institutions collapse, so too does the voice of democracy. Unless the SABC is funded as a true public good, rather than a commercial afterthought, SA risks silencing one of its most vital democratic pillars.