OPINION | Sharing housework is first step to ending abuse

The home has emerged, in a research, as a contested space showing the complex ways in which domestic labour, expectation and power intersect. 123RF

When we think about abuse in relationships, our thoughts often default to the use of a slap or a cruel word. But new research with African men, abused by their female partners and living in SA, reveals that abuse can also be something far quieter, yet no less wounding.

For some, being left to carry the burden of housework alone, or watching a woman do so without support, is experienced as a form of abuse.

These men’s perspectives challenge us to rethink where abuse begins and how power plays out in the most ordinary corners of our daily domestic lives.

Housework has never been “just chores”. It is a mirror of power, a source of pain, and a battlefield of gender. Across sub-Saharan Africa, surveys reveal how wife-beating is often justified when women “fail” at cooking, cleaning, or childcare, because housework has long been scripted as her duty while his is breadwinning.

But when those scripts shift, when women also bring home wages and men are asked to pick up brooms, the home turns into a site of contestation: sometimes negotiation, sometimes conflict.

In my research “Constructing Housework as Abuse” with 25 men from SA, Zimbabwe, Congo, Nigeria, Mozambique, Malawi, and Eswatini, the home emerged as a surprisingly contested space, showing the complex ways in which domestic labour, expectation, and power intersect.

Some of the men held deeply patriarchal views, insisting housework was a woman’s duty. One participant said bluntly, “It is a woman’s duty, but I am always forced to do things.” For him, a refusal to cook or care for him while sick felt like neglect and mistreatment. And being forced to do it himself was, in his eyes, a transgression against the natural order he believed in.

Others occupied a middle ground. Willing to “help out” but only when asked politely or when “in the mood”. They framed domestic labour as a favour, not an obligation. Tensions surfaced when women insisted on more.

Then there were men who embraced equality. “No, it is not her responsibility alone. But if you leave everything for her, it is like you are abusing her,” one participant said.

For them, burdening women with all the housework was itself a form of abuse, a quiet injustice, exploitation, and an act of dominance.

What is striking is how differently abuse revealed itself behind closed doors. Patriarchal men felt violated when asked to lift a broom or stir a pot. Egalitarian men saw abuse in leaving women to bear the entire weight alone.

Abuse, it seems, is not only bruises or raised voices. It lives in the shifting currents of power, in dependence, and in the unspoken expectations that bind a home. Some men seethed at being dragged into chores they deemed unmanly, their pride bruised in silence.

Others burnt quietly under the relentless weight of childcare and domestic labour, left unacknowledged and uncompensated.

The paradox twists further: many men spoke of equality as if it were a banner they upheld, yet in practice they stumbled against it. Some feared women who “know their rights too much”, reading empowerment as rebellion. Others confessed that women’s financial independence cast long shadows over their sense of authority at home.

The research highlighted an overlooked dimension of gender politics: how men themselves interpret household labour, dependence, and abuse. For some, their sense of masculinity was shaken by being asked to sweep a floor. For others, masculinity meant stepping up, sharing the load, and standing equal at the sink and the stove.

The arguments playing out in these households mirror wider tensions in SA, where gender equality is enshrined in law but contested in everyday life. For women, being left to juggle paid work and unpaid domestic labour remains a form of exploitation. For some men, being asked to cook, clean, or care is felt as a violation of deeply held gender norms, a subtle erosion of authority.

Both reveal how powerful housework remains as a marker of identity, intimacy, and inequality. Indeed, housework is a battleground where old hierarchies, new freedoms, and fragile egos collide, and where abuse can wear the mask of the mundane.

Across cultures, however, the home tells many stories of chores, of care, and of unspoken rules. What one sees as duty, another may feel as a burden. To understand these rhythms is to build bridges, ease tensions, and shape spaces where equity and respect can dwell.

If we aim for healthier, more equal relationships and fewer cases of domestic violence, we must reframe how we talk about chores. Domestic labour is not “women’s work” or “men’s help”. It is shared work.