SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | Amapanyaza a good idea but Lesufi was ill-advised

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi suffered a major political setback this week when he was forced to backpedal on his decision to establish a unit of crime prevention wardens.

For months now, Lesufi had insisted that the decision to establish the crime-fighting unit was correct — even though the ministers of police and justice had declined to approve their existence.

But the public protector on Wednesday put a nail in the unit’s coffin, finding that its formation was unlawful and constituted maladministration.

Lesufi had held a media briefing earlier in the day — it was seen as a pre-emptive strike anticipating the public protector’s report — where he announced the unit’s dissolution.

Lesufi cannot be faulted for his desire to find a solution to the crisis. — Sibongakonke Shoba

Lesufi’s opponents in and outside the ANC regard these developments as the premier’s weakest moment. The DA wasted no time in announcing it would be filing a motion of no confidence in Lesufi.

The public protector’s report states there was no legal framework to form amapanyaza. “The law as it currently stands neither empowers nor confers on provincial government any authority to exercise policing powers. The mandate of the provincial government in respect of policing is limited to oversight and monitoring as set out in section 206(4) of the Constitution.

“Any conduct that seeks to assume any power or function not granted by law or to perform functions or power falling exclusively in another sphere of government shall be unlawful and unconstitutional,” the report reads.

However, the public protector did not make a finding on Lesufi’s involvement in setting up the unit. The report was only scathing of the officials in the province’s department of community safety and not the man who made the announcement to form the unit on October 7 2023.

It is true that Lesufi had been warned that the formation of amapanyaza was illegal. The latest warning came from KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, earlier this month. The premier’s office responded to Mkhwanazi by issuing a statement insisting that the amapanyaza were established legally. It must, therefore, have been embarrassing for Lesufi to have to tell South Africans on Wednesday that he was disbanding the unit.

Lesufi may be going through a difficult time, but it would be premature to start writing his political obituary. He is a seasoned politician who joined the mass democratic movement at a young age. He counts the late ANC stalwart Harry Gwala as one of the leaders who moulded him into the political animal he is today.

I have known Lesufi since his days as a government spokesperson — working with then Gauteng education MEC Angie Motshekga. He was a competent communicator who built solid working relations with the media. He kept the same momentum when he became MEC of education – and was never shy to interact with members of the fourth estate.

It is not surprising that he is one of the country’s most recognisable premiers. He came to the job with a similar energy he exhibited in his previous roles — often proposing unconventional solutions to problems. His detractors say Lesufi is using his PR experience to create an impression that he is a hard worker.

As MEC of education, he introduced smart classrooms — distributing electronic gadgets to public schools. As premier, he came under criticism for announcing Nasi Ispani, a programme that employed thousands of young people, including amapanyaza. The project was dismissed as an election ploy meant to save his party at last year’s general elections.

He came under similar criticism when he came up with the project to replace electricity transformers in areas that had been without power for a long time.

What distinguishes Lesufi from his colleagues in government is his willingness to come up with ideas to solve problems. When he became premier, he identified crime as a priority area that needed attention. Statistics show that crime in Gauteng is out of hand. While other provinces such as KZN and the Western Cape have identified crime hotspots, safety is a huge concern in all corners of Gauteng.

Lesufi cannot be faulted for his desire to find a solution to the crisis. While there were complaints about the conduct of amapanyaza in some quarters, the presence of the unit made an impact in fighting crime in some communities.

The public protector report shows that Lesufi did not receive adequate advice on how to bolster crime-fighting efforts. Officials in the premier’s office failed in their duty to guide Lesufi on the proper procedures to follow.

Lesufi’s heart may have been in the right place in creating amapanyaza, but he might have to have a tough talk with the people around him who have caused him this embarrassment.

