OPINION | Failures in state housing programme enable land invasions

South Africans do not have adequate protection against land grabs in terms of our laws.

Due to the ANC’s governance failures over the past 30 years, SA sits with a widespread housing crisis. In 1994, the ANC promised to build 5-million new homes – a target missed by more than 1.5-million homes as of 2024 – and outdated, considering that our population has grown by more than 20-million.

Experts say our country sits with a housing backlog of about 2.5-million homes, which cannot be cross-referenced as the department of human settlements does not keep an updated record. Our housing crisis could therefore be worse than we know.

Despite receiving money from taxpayers, human settlements have built fewer homes. In 2012/13, the department received R25bn, with which 115,079 homes were built. If we fast forward to today, the department will receive R34bn this financial year, with a target of building 28,776 homes.

As of 2024, there is also a title deed backlog of 1.2-million, the vast majority being post-1994 beneficiaries. Our housing crisis is resoundingly of the making of the six previous administrations and will likely worsen under the present leadership.

The consequence of this governance failure has been the rapid rise of informal settlements across the country. More than 2-million South Africans live in informal settlements, which have mushroomed mostly in our metros due to proximity to economic opportunities.

Homelessness is not a crime in our country, nor, for the most part, are the circumstances of the homeless of their making. The bus stops with human settlements. There are, however, also nefarious individuals profiting from this crisis. In addition to building more houses, the DA wants to stop these individuals in their tracks.

In Buffalo City this year, correctional officers and members of the SAPS were caught selling state-owned land for R50,000 per plot. Fifteen thousand plots were illegally sold, to the tune of R75m. The state did not receive a cent of this and instead had to foot the bill due to illegal water and electricity connections, taking away from services entitled to ratepayers.

In Tygerberg, during the Covid-19 lockdown, a raceway earmarked for state-subsidy housing was illegally invaded as soon as plans for social housing were announced. A site worth R60m has now been taken away from the needy, who are awaiting to be housed via a legal process.

Taxpayers are footing a double bill. First, to provide housing for the needy via our legal process and second, to compensate for revenue lost due to illegal water and electricity connections from land invasions.

The Western Cape government last year put a figure to this double cost. While the province will spend R6.4bn on housing projects across the medium term, over the past five years, more than R1.5bn has been lost due to illegal land invasions. This could have taken many off the streets, providing the dignity of housing.

In addition to syndicates on the ground, there are wealthy political leaders in our country exploiting the vulnerable. The DA’s illegal land invasion bill proposal is aimed solely at such syndicates.

It is unacceptable that while taxpayers have footed more to house the vulnerable, fewer homes are being built.

South Africans deserve to know why the average number of homes built yearly has significantly dropped from an average of about 100,000 more than a decade ago to nearly 30,000 today.

We need to establish why the title deed backlog has ballooned to over a million and what the immediate plan is to solve this. The DA has undertaken a national probe to establish the exact housing backlog, as the current data from human settlements is not reputable.

Fixing this multi-pronged problem is not as convenient as bulldozing structures in the middle of the night, as proposed by the premier of Gauteng in frustration. It is about following our hard-fought legislative process, which empowers us to permanently fix problems.

Mphithi is DA MP and spokesperson on human settlements

