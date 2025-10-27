S’thembiso Msomi | ANC has joined other liberators in bad behaviour

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As much of the country was glued to screens watching former police minister Bheki Cele digging the proverbial grave of his successor Senzo Mchunu even deeper, I took a brief break to attend a book launch in one of Johannesburg’s old suburbs.

It promised to be an intellectually stimulating affair, with the likes of Botswana’s former president Ian Khama, MTN chairman and former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas and the DA’s federal chair and the party’s mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, Helen Zille, as guest speakers.

Jonas did not make it, and his spot was taken by Tendai Biti, Zimbabwean opposition leader and former finance minister for our northern neighbour’s erstwhile government of national unity.

The book in question is called The Essence of Success and is co-authored by Greg Mills and Emanuele Pirro. I have yet to read the book and, therefore, cannot comment much about it. Also present were one of the leaders of Angola’s former rebel movement and opposition party, Unita, and a Malawian opposition leader.

I am making reference to this gathering because of one of the arguments put forward by Biti in his short speech there.

Biti shot to prominence as one of the leaders of the Movement for Democratic Change — the Zimbabwean opposition party that nearly ended Zanu-PF’s rule. He had many brushes with that country’s security services and, at times, had to leave Zimbabwe to avoid persecution.

He has become a recognised critic of Zanu-PF rule and, in some quarters, is seen as part of a new breed of post-independence African leaders promoting genuine multiparty democracy.

Although the theme of the book that was being launched is success, Biti chose to focus his brief remarks on failure — specifically the failure of political leadership on the African continent.

He listed some of the most famous crimes perpetrated by heads of government since most of Africa gained independence from their colonial overlords. These include those of Mobutu Sese Seko, who, when he died “the money in his personal bank account was enough to clear the entire sovereign debt for Zaire”, now called the Democratic Republic of Congo. He also mentioned Sani Abacha, Nigeria’s military dictator of the late 1990s who, it was discovered when he died, had $12m in his personal bank account.

“That is Africa for you, a deep structural crisis of leadership,” Biti told his audience.

When it came to Southern Africa, a region mostly run by parties that had led their countries in the liberation struggle to independence from colonial rule, Biti was as unforgiving in his criticism.

“If you look at sub-Saharan Africa, particularly our region, there is a unique and particular failure in countries where the liberation movements have an ironclad hold on the seat of power. This includes Mozambique under Frelimo, Angola under the MPLA, and Zimbabwe under Zanu-PF. These liberation movements are toxic. These liberation movements are exhausted. These liberation movements lack craft competence…[and] have no empathy for their citizens.”

As I heard Biti speak, I remembered a time when, as South Africans, we thought the issues he was raising did not apply to our country. At the time we used to reason that, since we were the last to gain independence, we had learnt enough lessons from the mistakes of others to know not to repeat them.

That time now feels like many decades ago, even though the South African majority has had state power for only three decades.

My mind rushed back to the proceedings in parliament, particularly to the troubling testimonies of the two police ministers — one former and the other suspended.

Both seemed oblivious that they had led a broken police service, that they kept relations and even shared information with questionable individuals and, in the case of one, had no problem admitting to receiving free accommodation at a high-end apartment owned by someone suspected of being involved in criminal activities.

As one of the MPs asking them questions, was to later say, that accommodation wasn’t free. It was probably paid for by victims of crime.

“Toxic”, “exhausted”, “lacking craft competence” and “without empathy for the citizens” are the words that rang in my mind.

Now there are those who deem it unfair to blame an entire political party for the misdeeds of its individual members or leaders. The problem is that this is not just a case of a handful of members behaving badly. It is becoming a norm.

Earlier in the day, I had seen a social media post purported to be from the ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbabula saying that “renewal” in the ANC was “becoming more visible”.

If, indeed, those words were his, I am certain that even within his party’s own ranks, only a tiny minority agrees with him.

In fact, many of his own comrades have become so dejected that “not even prayer” can save the current generation, as a former activist quipped to me when I bumped into him the other day — this from a person who was in the national leadership of the ANC Youth League way back when Mbalula was still serving in his branch in the Free State.

