OPINION | Banning phones at school protects pupils from online harm

The suspension of eight Milnerton High pupils for assaulting a fellow pupil on school grounds and their subsequent court appearance on allegations of physical assault underline the violent nature of our society being transferred into the learning environment.

This is not a unique case, as similar incidents have been reported in other provinces. That all these incidents can be brazenly captured on video and widely circulated on social media for the whole world to see further sparks the ongoing global debates regarding access to mobile phones and social media in schools as part of online safety.

The inadvertent disclosure of the pupils’ addresses online further highlights how the failure to protect sensitive personal data can further leave all of us vulnerable to security risks and secondary real-world harms. Tech-facilitated harms such as deepfakes, doxxing and harassment are enabled by access to sensitive data such as personally identifiable information (addresses, email addresses), images, location, etc. With the emergence of data scraping and location technologies, data protection has never been this important.

Connected, engaged, sharing, posting. This is what characterises the world of our children today, even during school time. Admittedly, technology through smartphones, games and immersive technologies and social media continues to change the way we live and interact, but videos such as these should leave us inevitably concerned.

This is why several measures to restrict access to mobile phones or social media in schools or generally for underage children have been considered in other jurisdictions. This has become a topical issue globally, setting the world apart, with those in favour strongly arguing that decisive action must be taken to safeguard children’s well-being.

A ban can create a crucial layer of protection during formative years, and it will send a clear message that children’s safety online and healthy development are paramount.

For those opposed to a ban, a digital authoritarian scheme has unintended consequences not only for privacy, freedom of expression and censorship, but also protectionism against technological progress in preparation for the children’s inevitable digital future.

The focus should be on broader solutions, including digital literacy, reforming existing harmful digital communications legislation and working collaboratively across government and tech platforms to foster a safer online environment because the internet is deeply ingrained into all of our lives, including our children’s.

Although the move to ban, restrict and/or delay access to mobile phones or social media platforms for the underage is gradually gaining traction in countries, SA does not have a firm policy position.

The emergence of videos like Milnerton High’s suggests that the country cannot continue to take a sedentary approach if safer learning environments must be created in schools and society.

The severe impact of online harms in schools has already been shown in the death of a pupil at Mbilwi High School owing to cyberbullying.

This is just the tip of an iceberg. A sedentary approach can’t be an option, given the increasing trends of online harms by children targeting fellow learners.

As a country, we can’t look shocked and be set on a crisis communication mode every time incidents of online harms sprout at schools. With all these incidents, the scale is tilting towards a form of restricted or delayed access approach.

The government must, through a consultative process, provide policy directives that are more balanced, holistic and evidence-based to address the problems that phone use creates in schools and beyond the school gates.

This can co-exist with empowering children to competently and confidently navigate the future digital world.

Dr Boloka is the CEO of OS Lab – a startup which exists to promote and pioneer online safety in Africa.