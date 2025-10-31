SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | Wrong friends a quick way to end political career

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fifteen years ago, SA’s former national police commissioner, Jackie Selebi, was found guilty of corruption. The seasoned ANC politician who had led the party’s youth league in exile was found to have received gifts from drug lord Glenn Agglioti.

In exchange, state prosecutors successfully argued, Selebi had done favours for Agliotti, including giving him access to confidential information. Agliotti had abused his access to Selebi, often name-dropping him to get money.

Those who were present during the Jacob Zuma years could testify about the large number of unscrupulous characters who name-dropped him to advance their personal ambitions. That is when the now famous “ubab’uthe” [Zuma said] phenomenon caught fire.

By using their proximity to Zuma, the Guptas were able to capture the state and instruct unsuspecting politicians and officials to feed them government tenders.

The ”ubab’uthe” phenomenon haunts Zuma to this day. The leadership instability in the MK Party is largely attributed to people who frequent his Nkandla homestead and then return to issue instructions purported to be from Zuma.

Professional political lobbyists, especially those with the ANC, are well-known for enriching themselves by name-dropping. A certain billionaire politician has been a victim of this on several occasions. In one ANC conference year, a group of comrades from the Eastern Cape are believed to have used money meant for the billionaire’s campaign to purchase matching Range Rovers.

This appears to be the same modus operandi that Brown Mogotsi, an ex-MK operative and small business owner from the North West, used to pickpocket alleged drug cartel leader Vusumuzi “Cat” Matlala.

By admitting to having a comradely relationship with [Brown] Mogotsi, Mchunu has entangled himself in a web of drug dealers and murderers. — Sibongakonke Shoba, Sowetan editor

According to evidence heard at the Madlanga commission, Matlala dropped suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu’s name when he was arrested. Witness C told the commission this week that Matlala had told police he funded Mchunu’s campaign to succeed President Cyril Ramaphosa.

According to the witness, Matlala claimed he splurged R500,000 on selected ANC delegates who attended the party’s January 8 celebrations in Cape Town, in a move to boost Mchunu’s presidential ambitions.

Earlier in the week another witness, Capt Maxwell Tula Wanda, a former member of the political killings task team, told the commission that Mchunu’s name was dropped when the police went to arrest another alleged drug cartel kingpin, Katiso “KT” Molefe. Wanda said one of Molefe’s guards told them the suspect they had come to arrest was friends with Mchunu.

Matlala’s alleged involvement in Mchunu’s presidential campaign was first brought to the fore by Bheki Cele, a former police minister. Cele told an ad hoc committee in parliament that Matlala told him during a meeting in Durban that he was funding Mchunu’s campaign to be president or deputy president of the ANC.

Mchunu has denied any links to Matlala or Molefe. But he has conceded that Mogotsi is his comrade. We now know that Mogotsi was having conversations with both Mchunu and Matlala — so he played the role of a middleman.

Both the parliamentary inquiry and the Madlanga commission have yet to reveal proof that confirms Mchunu’s relationship with Matlala and Molefe. The main contact person so far appears to be ANC lobbyist Mogotsi, who seems to have received funds from Matlala.

Unless contradictory information comes out of the commission or parliament in the coming days, it appears so far that Matlala made these payments believing he was funding Mchunu’s campaign. In return, he wanted his R360m SAPS health services tender to remain in place — and the political killings task team to get off his back.

An instruction to disband the task team was indeed issued by Mchunu at the end of December last year, even though he denies that outsiders influenced his decision. However, unfortunately for Matlala, his tender was cancelled — which is why he approached Cele.

Hopefully the Madlanga commission will shed more light on Mchunu’s alleged involvement with Matlala and Molefe and how much he knew about their dirty dealings.

Mchunu will have a mountain to climb distancing himself from the men who dropped his name. By admitting to having a comradely relationship with Mogotsi, Mchunu has entangled himself in a web of drug dealers and murderers.

It is a situation that should have been avoided by someone believed to have presidential ambitions. Mchunu’s name would not be on the lips of the so-called drug cartels and their associates had he kept the likes of Mogotsi at bay.

The jury is still out on the role played by his former chief of staff, Cedrick Nkabinde, in enabling the entanglement. Should Mchunu’s political career die a premature death because of choosing the wrong friends, he will only have himself to blame.

Sowetan