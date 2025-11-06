DEBATE | Lesufi lacks accountability, rules with impunity

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Premier of Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi declares Gauteng ready, in a state of readiness briefing delivered on developments regarding the G20 summit, taking place in late November, 2025.

Gauteng residents have lost hope and trust in premier Panyaza Lesufi’s leadership. Under his leadership, service delivery has deteriorated, and he has failed to take bold steps against corruption. Instead, he only reacts when the issue is exposed, despite it having occurred under his watch.

The premier has a record of saying much but failing to deliver, committing unlawful actions, and avoiding accountability.

It is high time that he faces the consequences of his failure to govern despite having all the resources at his disposal.

He has failed to bring to fruition his promises to deliver adequate services, create employment opportunities, combat and prevent crime and uproot corruption.

That’s why the DA has tabled a motion of no confidence against Lesufi because he is not fit for the office he holds.

In Gauteng, no political party has an outright majority. The DA has reached out to other political parties in the legislature to support this motion. This will ensure there are consequences for maladministration, arrogance and unlawfulness.

Our motion is not focused on anything else but the performance of Lesufi and his fitness to hold office. We are asking other political parties, who have been entrusted to represent Gauteng voters, to decide on merit whether Lesufi has acted in a manner suitable for his office.

Political parties must choose whether they support accountability, honesty, and good governance or if they would rather prioritise their political party interests at the expense of Gauteng residents in dire need of service delivery.

Since being elected, Lesufi has stood at the helm of a government riddled with arrogance and maladministration. Serving the people of Gauteng has been the least of their priorities. Lesufi’s government has focused on shielding corrupt officials, politicians, and comrades from facing consequences.

In a populist move with an eye on the 2024 elections, Lesufi rushed in establishing Amapanyaza, exploiting the desperation of the unemployed and those fearful of the ongoing crime wave in Gauteng.

Lesufi ignored numerous warnings, including the DA’s, that his private militia was unlawful. He refused to provide evidence for their legality and even went on the attack against former minister of police Bheki Cele when he was told his decision was not in line with the law.

The public protector’s report on the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens (CPWs) has vindicated those who correctly advised Lesufi against unlawful conduct.

The report reveals that Gauteng has a premier that deliberately overstepped his constitutional authority. Lesufi has failed Gauteng residents with his ego and dishonesty.

We must not forget that some of the key victims of Lesufi’s ill-conceived political gimmick were the desperate youth who risked their lives to provide financial support for their families.

Lesufi’s government wasted needed billions in financial resources that could have been used to fix collapsing infrastructure in many police stations.

The appropriation of funds essential for critical programmes at social development led to many non-profit organisations (NPOs) being unable to serve the most vulnerable people in our society. Lesufi pitted the needs of Gauteng residents against each other with a false choice of choosing between fighting crime and fighting hunger.

The public protector’s pronouncement on Amapanyaza is not the only account of Lesufi’s disregard for good governance and accountability. There has been a consistent pattern of evading accountability under Lesufi’s administration.

The premier dragged his feet in releasing 177 forensic reports that would have exposed corruption in provincial governments.

In the face of pressure from the Information Regulator, Lesufi released far fewer redacted reports than the 177 that were said to be available. Officials and politicians implicated have not been properly disciplined.

Instead, the premier has allowed some of these officials to quietly resign while others have been reshuffled instead of being replaced, undermining institutional stability.

In response to the reckless stunts and lack of accountability by Lesufi, the DA demands an end to impunity. The political parties represented in the legislature have a duty to ensure that anyone in government faces consequences for undermining our public institutions.

The reports from the state capture commission, the Madlanga commission, and the deadly costs of the Tembisa Hospital corruption are what happen when there are no repercussions.

All members of the political parties represented in the legislature must show the people of Gauteng that this government is accountable to the electorate.

We have a duty to maintain public trust in our institutions by holding the executives to account. Leaders in the house must answer to the public with honesty and transparency.

This can be done by supporting the DA’s motion of no confidence to remove the incompetent, arrogant, self-serving, and boastful Lesufi.

Voting against the motion will be telling the people of Gauteng that these parties support Lesufi’s underperformance, maladministration and irresponsible representation of the interests of voters.