OPINION | Institutional support crucial for LGBTQIA+ people

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A LGBTQIA+ protest in Bhisho recently. The Gender and Sexuality Alliance Buffalo City has revived the city’s Pride march, inviting members of the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies to walk together on Saturday.

In the course of our work at the Centre for Sexualities, Aids and Gender (CSA&G) at the University of Pretoria (UP), we encounter students every day who are navigating questions of identity, belonging and safety.

Among the most powerful lessons we continue to witness is that visibility is both deeply courageous and deeply contingent on context. To be seen as LGBTQIA+ is not only an expression of identity; it is also a negotiation with the world around you.

In SA, constitutional protections affirm the rights of LGBTQIA+ people, but lived experiences remain uneven. Visibility can invite celebration and community, yet it can just as easily expose individuals to violence, exclusion or silence.

Coming out, therefore, requires more than personal readiness. It requires supportive environments where LGBTQIA+ students and staff know that their dignity and safety are protected.

This makes institutional support profoundly important. When universities and other organisations take active steps to affirm queer identities, they signal that LGBTQIA+ people are not guests but integral members of the community.

Policies, support structures, education and public acknowledgement collectively create conditions under which visibility becomes freeing rather than dangerous.

In October, during Pride Month in SA — which commemorates the first Pride march in Africa, on October 13 1990 — we saw such affirmation in action.

A Pride march led by UP&Out, UP’s student-led LGBTQIA+ society, in collaboration with the CSA&G and UP’s Transformation Office, offered a moment where queer presence was seen, acknowledged and celebrated.

The march created a powerful public space for expression, allowing students and staff to show up authentically, whether boldly waving Pride colours or participating quietly among allies. Each expression held equal value.

For some, this was their first step into a visible queer community. For others, it was a continuation of long-term advocacy and self-affirmation. Many allies walked in solidarity, signalling that LGBTQIA+ justice is collective work.

But what made the moment even more meaningful was not only the visibility of queer identities but also the institutional embrace that held it.

Our work with Just Leaders — a volunteer and leadership development programme that aims to build a movement of active citizen-student leaders who promote social justice, critical consciousness and inclusive practices — is grounded in the belief that universities and other organisations must actively nurture environments where students, employees and all stakeholders feel safe to explore, question and express who they are.

A march alone cannot undo the risks that many LGBTQIA+ individuals face, but it can open doors. It can show that there are people and structures willing to stand beside them. It can spark conversations that shift attitudes, challenge stigma and broaden what is possible.

Institutional support must go beyond symbolic gestures. It requires robust anti-discrimination policies, accessible reporting pathways, trauma-informed mental health services, inclusive curricula and staff trained to support diverse identities.

These commitments create the scaffolding that makes visibility sustainable. They allow all members of the organisation not only to be seen but also to belong.

Visibility should never be an individual burden. It is a collective responsibility. As we continue our work with our next generation of leaders, we recognise that creating inclusive, affirming spaces is not a one-off act. It is a continuous process of learning, reflection, and action.

When institutions walk alongside individuals, visibility becomes more than a moment. It becomes a pathway towards dignity, freedom, and community.