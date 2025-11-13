OPINION | A call for support for families of slain whistleblowers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

On Tuesday, I had the honour of visiting the family of the late Ekurhuleni municipality group divisional head for corporate and forensic audits, Mpho Mafole, to present the commemorative Babita Deokaran Fallen Hero of Integrity plaque – a gesture we were unable to perform publicly during the recent Whistleblowers Awards gala.

The visit was solemn and deeply humbling as it marked a continuation of our bond with a family whose loss has become emblematic of the heavy price paid by those who stand for truth in the face of corruption.

Kiki Mafole, Mpho’s father, an unassuming and soft-spoken retired school teacher, received us with quiet grace.

He spoke sparingly, each word measured and deliberate, revealing his dignity and the depth of his loss. Though he expressed the family’s enduring hope that justice will one day prevail, his composure and restraint spoke volumes about the pain he so carefully conceals beneath his calm exterior.

Mpho was not merely their only child; he was the family’s pride, their beacon of promise and family yearning for a better life – a son whose integrity and courage continue to illuminate the darkness left by his untimely passing.

When my turn came to speak, I was momentarily overcome by the gravity of the moment. Standing before Mpho’s family I could not help but think about the silent turmoil and profound grief his children must carry – the ache of growing up without their father’s warmth, his guidance, and the comfort of his steady presence.

No words could ever truly convey the depth of their loss or the cruel injustice of being denied a life shared with such a principled and loving parent.

I shared with them my belief that when Mpho left home for work on that fateful morning, his only intention was to perform his duties diligently and honourably.

Yet, in a society where truth is too often met with hostility and ethical conduct is mistaken for defiance, his commitment to uncovering wrongdoing became his greatest vulnerability.

Unbeknown to him, his meticulous work in exposing the rot of corruption within the metro would mark him for retribution.

It was a sobering reminder that in our country those who stand for justice and transparency often bear the heaviest burdens. Mpho’s life – and the manner in which it was taken – implores us to redouble our resolve to protect those who speak truth to power and to ensure that his sacrifice continues to light the path toward a more accountable and moral society.

With each passing day of testimony before the Madlanga commission, it becomes increasingly clear why an ethical and principled professional like Mafole stood little chance of survival within such a deeply corrupted system.

The evidence emerging from the hearings paints a chilling portrait of a municipality where integrity is punished and criminality rewarded.

When senior figures such as former municipal manager Imogen Mashazi, Ekurhuleni metro police department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and other top officials are implicated not only in egregious acts of corruption but also in complicity in the murders of key witnesses, one begins to understand the peril faced by those who dared to expose the truth.

Mpho’s fate, tragic as it is, reflects a brutal reality – that in an environment where the rule of law is subverted by greed and impunity within the top echelons of the system, whistleblowers, witnesses, and ethical professionals become expendable casualties in the struggle between conscience and corruption.

Addressing delegates at Public Interest SA’s recent Whistleblowers Summit, deputy minister of justice and constitutional development Andries Nel announced that a new bill aimed at strengthening protections for whistleblowers and enhancing SA’s legislative framework on accountability will be published before the end of the year.

While this is a welcome and long-overdue development, it is our sincere hope that the forthcoming legislation will go beyond procedural safeguards and begin to address the human cost of whistleblowing – particularly the plight of the children and families left behind when courageous individuals are silenced for their integrity.

A truly just and compassionate framework must, therefore, include measures to provide social, educational, and financial assistance to the families of fallen whistleblowers – ensuring that their sacrifices are not only remembered but meaningfully honoured through sustained support, care, and restitution.

As we handed over the plaque, inscribed in memory of Mpho’s courage and moral conviction, I was reminded that the struggle for integrity in public life is not an abstract ideal – it is lived, often painfully, by families like the Mafoles.

Their resilience and grace in the face of loss reaffirm the purpose of our work: to ensure that the sacrifices of ethical professionals, whistleblowers, and witnesses are never forgotten, and that their legacy continues to inspire a more accountable and ethical society.