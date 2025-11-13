OPINION | Trump v BBC saga shows honesty is an essential strategy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

POTTERVILLE, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 29: Former U.S. President and current Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks about the economy, inflation, and manufacturing during a campaign event at Alro Steel on August 29, 2024 in Potterville, Michigan. Michigan is considered a key battleground state in the upcoming November Presidential election. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

This whole Trump v BBC saga got me thinking.

Let’s be honest — if we can’t trust the media writing the stories, framing the narratives, and running the campaigns — what’s the point? Journalistic integrity isn’t a “nice-to-have” — it’s survival. Without it, the whole industry collapses. We lose credibility, audiences lose trust, and the truth becomes a "whatever version suits the storyteller“.

When you publish or pitch, you’re asking people to believe you — to take your version of events as fact. So when a global powerhouse like the BBC ends up apologising for a “misleading edit” of Donald Trump’s speech — a move that’s now sparked resignations and a potential $1bn lawsuit — it shakes more than their newsroom. It shakes faith in journalism itself.

And if one of the world’s most respected broadcasters can stumble that hard, it’s not just a bad headline — it’s an existential problem.

Freedom of speech is sacred — but it only works when paired with accountability. When journalists or PR people twist narratives, that’s not free speech. That’s intellectual fraud dressed up as clickbait.

As the BBC chair admitted, “the clip was misleading”. Those words are deadly for any credible media brand. They feed the conspiracy theorists screaming fake news and chip away at the ideal that the press is here to serve the public — not its own ego.

Audiences aren’t stupid. They can spot spin from a mile away. They know when the story’s been cooked, the quote’s been cropped, or the data’s been cherry-picked.

Integrity isn’t about being perfect — it’s about being consistent. Audiences expect fairness, transparency, and honesty — and rightly so. If your facts wobble, so does your influence.

In an age where screenshots are forever and AI can detect lies faster than your crisis comms team, protecting your credibility isn’t just an idealistic notion. Own your mistakes, fix them, learn, and move on — because honesty earns more respect than any glossy half-truth ever will.

As crisis-management professionals who’ve seen it all, we don’t do spin — we do truth. Honesty isn’t a weakness; it’s the only strategy that works.

You simply can’t “just PR your way out” of a real crisis. What you can do is face it head-on — with strategy, empathy, and composure. And that’s where the real value lies in hiring a seasoned PR professional.

Good PR gets you into the media for all the right reasons — and keeps you out for all the wrong ones. Over the years, my team has guided clients through their toughest moments and come out the other side with reputations intact — and yes, we’ve earned a few awards to prove it. Because trust beats a viral headline every single time.

Honesty, integrity and a balanced view keep true journalistic democracy alive. They keep brands accountable. They keep citizens informed.

So whether you’re holding the mic or writing the press release, remember: your story only matters if people not only believe you — but believe in you.

Integrity isn’t a trend. It’s the whole job description.

Hayley Hillary is chief growth officer at Nerdware

