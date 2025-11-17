OPINION | The world has wrapped Stone Age in corporate jardon

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

If human evolution were an economic model, academics would describe it as a neat upward trend — progress marching confidently from primitive caves to modern skyscrapers.

Yet history repeatedly proves that humanity prefers circles to straight lines. Evolution, despite all the enthusiastic graphs and TED Talk optimism, seems to function less like a ladder and more like a boomerang, arcing through time only to return and hit us in the back of the head.

Because for all the sophistication humanity claims, we remain, at our core, cavemen with Wi-Fi.

We are Homo sapiens 2.0, proudly upright yet increasingly hunched over screens, mimicking the posture of our earliest ancestors crouched around fire pits.

Today’s version of the hunchback reflects not physical necessity but a regression brought on by laptops and smartphones, evidence that ergonomic chairs are perhaps the missing evolutionary step. But nothing better illustrates our cyclical evolution than the global scramble for minerals.

Despite centuries of intellectual advancement, modern society has returned to the oldest economic model: dig up rocks, fight over rocks, and trade rocks to build better tools that help us dig up even more rocks.

The 21st-century hunt for critical minerals like cobalt and lithium is simply the Flintstones rebooted in high definition. The only real difference is that instead of stone clubs and animal-powered cars, we now have AI-powered dashboards and billionaires who call themselves “disruptors” while essentially behaving like Fred Flintstone with a venture capital fund.

Economists insist we are in an age of unprecedented transformation, but the truth is far simpler: the world has wrapped the Stone Age in corporate jargon and PowerPoint templates.

History reinforces this habit of self-plagiarism. The great mineral rush of today is nothing more than a polite version of the conquests of Columbus, Napoleon, and the occasional pirate hobbling around on a wooden leg like Long John Silver.

The early explorers sailed across oceans, planted flags wherever they pleased, declared ownership over land they had just learnt existed, and loaded their ships with whatever glittered.

Modern leaders are far more refined; they replace cannons with trade agreements, muskets with multilateral forums, and drunken pirate raids with procurement scandals.

Yet the ethos remains strikingly familiar: identify resources, monopolise them, and cloak the resulting chaos in noble-sounding mission statements.

Even warfare has evolved only cosmetically. The battles fought over gold and spices centuries ago now manifest as conflicts over cobalt in the DRC or rare earth metals in Ukraine.

Human beings simply traded wooden ships for fighter jets, parrots for press briefings, and treasure maps for geological surveys.

The motivations remain the same: control, wealth, technological advantage, and the timeless human desire to claim shiny objects before the next kingdom — or corporation — gets to them.

The Industrial Revolution, often glorified as humanity’s grand awakening, fits neatly into this cycle of repetition.

It wasn’t a sudden eruption of ingenuity but rather an organised, smoke-powered version of discovering fire. Cavemen struck stones and sparked flames; industrialists struck coal and sparked steam engines.

Today’s technologists strike keyboards and spark algorithms that can trade stocks, diagnose diseases, or write poetry.

Since discovering fire, every major leap in human advancement has been some variation of “We found something that lights up; let’s see what it can destroy”.

The minerals we fight over today are destined for technologies that would have stupefied our ancestors: self-driving cars, flying taxis, space exploration, and AI systems capable of mimicking human thought.

Yet the pursuit of these futuristic tools exposes how ancient our instincts remain. We still hoard. We still conquer. We still extract until exhaustion. We still build magnificent machines only to use them to outcompete, outmanoeuvre, or outspend one another. The purpose has evolved, but the pattern has not.

Humanity likes to imagine itself as a bold, forward-moving species, but our behaviour reveals something far more circular.

We have kept the posture of cavemen, the ambitions of pirates, the entitlement of colonisers, and the swagger of industrial tycoons, all while convincing ourselves that this time, finally, we are doing something new.

But the truth is that humanity keeps replaying its greatest hits, dressing old instincts in new buzzwords, and recycling the same strategies with slightly more tasteful logos.

In the beginning, man discovered fire. In the end, man discovers artificial intelligence. Both will transform civilisation. Both will ignite progress. And both, if history continues its charming loop, will eventually burn us — again — in ways we absolutely could have predicted.