OPINION | AI can heal continental divides if we build the bridges

In the bustling classrooms of rural Malawi and the under-resourced schools of Lagos, a quiet revolution is underway.

African youth aren’t shying away from artificial intelligence (AI)—they’re embracing it as a lifeline.

“AI is like having a tutor available 24/7,” one young participant in a recent Global Campaign for Education (GCE) focus group declared.

From Kenya’s innovation hubs to SA’s townships, young people across the continent are using tools such as ChatGPT and Canva not just to ace assignments but to dream bigger: bridging gaps in learning, empowering girls in STEM, and turning digital divides into pathways for equity.

African youth and teachers aren’t naive tech enthusiasts; they’re pragmatic visionaries demanding that AI serve the many, not the few.

A new GCE report, drawing from 194 youths, 36 youth organisations, and 46 teachers across 31 countries, many in Africa, paints AI as a “double-edged sword”. On the positive side, youth describe it as an “enhancer” and “accelerator”.

In Nigeria, students use generative AI to summarise dense texts or brainstorm essays ideas, freeing time for deeper inquiry. Teachers echo this: 71% already integrate AI for lesson planning and content creation, with 50% “very optimistic” about its role.

“It shifts me from lecturer to facilitator,” one rural Kenyan educator said, envisioning AI handling admin drudgery so humans focus on mentorship. For marginalised learners, those with disabilities or those in remote areas, AI’s potential shines brightest.

As one Somali youth put it: “AI can equalise us, making quality education reachable even in conflict zones.”

Despite Africa’s stark realities — only 11% internet penetration in Burundi, 5% electricity access in South Sudan — youth see AI as a “great equaliser”.

Young women from Uganda and Tanzania hailed AI for gender-neutral career guidance, countering stereotypes. Teachers, too, spot this: 39% see “high potential” for AI in gender-transformative education. On a continent where 60% of teachers work in rural voids, AI is a tool to personalise learning paces and amplify voices long silenced by poverty and geography.

But here’s the edge of the sword: without safeguards, AI could worsen inequalities. Youth are blunt — 91% of organisations flag the “urgent” risk of eroding critical thinking, fostering “intellectual laziness” as quick answers replace curiosity.

“It’s tempting to copy-paste instead of wrestling with ideas,” a Zimbabwean student admitted. Teachers concur, rating AI’s impact on problem-solving and creativity lowest.

The digital chasm looms largest: 85% cite internet scarcity as a “severe barrier”, with 73% of teachers reporting students’ home access as “limited or none”.

Premium “pay-to-win” features? A luxury for urban elites, turning education into an arms race where rural kids lag.

Teachers feel the pinch acutely. In SA and Ghana, 76% blame unreliable power for stalling adoption. Their top fear? Not job loss, but devaluation: 63% worry AI undermines their autonomy.

And the irony stings — 58% fear inequality spikes, even as 63% naively view AI as “neutral”. This algorithmic blind spot demands literacy. Half of teachers request training: 67% on tech skills, 65% in ethics.

“We’ve learnt on our own,” one Iraqi-Palestinian educator lamented, echoing a continental cry for investment.

Youth and teachers aren’t anti-AI; they’re anti-exclusion. Their mantra — “Don’t decide for us, decide with us” — rejects tokenism, with 50% decrying superficial policy nods.

Africa’s youth bulge, comprising 70% of the population under 30, can’t afford a tech future that sidelines them.

Policymakers, from Addis Ababa to Pretoria, must act: frame digital infrastructure as a human right, zero-rate educational data, and fund literacy campaigns. Teachers need pre-service training.

African youth and teachers aren’t waiting for handouts; they’re prototyping equity.

In their words, AI can heal divides if we build the bridges. The question isn’t if, but how fast.