OPINION | Why employers must embrace religious diversity

News that SA’s unemployment rate has decreased by 1.3 percentage points in the third quarter of the year may come as a relief to many.

Notwithstanding that the validity of the data is a contentious issue, especially because StatsSA, which compiles the data, has made changes to certain definitions and the way it collates the data outside of the standard unemployment rate.

For many South Africans, finding a job is more than a career step; it is a spiritual breakthrough. For instance, this became real for me during a church service, where I witnessed a group of worshippers fervently praying for work.

The sheer number of these requests reveals the deep economic hardship many people face and points directly to the country’s structural inequalities. This may also illustrate why, for some employees, their presence in a workplace is seen as a result of their faith and religious beliefs.

Yet, despite this personal significance, some organisations do not make the connection between how employees’ faith impacts their experience of inclusion, exclusion, and belonging at work.

A 2024 study, which explored the experiences of undergraduate students from an African-initiated church at a South African university, argued that through clear conversations, institutions can harness a diverse culture where everyone can be and feel seen.

The study highlights the need for universities not only to value religious diversity but also to engage with students as equals without trying to change their beliefs.

Universities are not just sites of learning, and the way they define what is considered an “acceptable belief” shapes how future leaders engage with diversity in the workplace.

Similarly, human resources and labour relations professionals, along with diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) practitioners, need to encourage more conversations in the workplace that engage inclusivity, diversity and faith.

The oversight in not doing so fuels cultural tensions and exposes organisations to legal and reputational risks. Take, for example, the recent viral story of an intern who used a corporate email to announce the rapture.

The incident raises deeper questions, such as whether she had been adequately informed about the boundaries of religious expression at work during onboarding.

Legal cases can arise from a lack of understanding of religious diversity in the workplace. In Sun International Management Limited v. Sayiti, the court ruled in favour of Sayiti, a Seventh-day Adventist who was dismissed for refusing to work on Friday evenings and Saturdays due to Sabbath observance.

Similarly, in Kievits Kroon Country Estate v. Mmoledi, the Supreme Court of Appeal found that a sincere ancestral calling justified disobeying work instructions, making the dismissal substantively unfair.

According to labour relations principal consultant Hlengiwe Opuku of RONI Legacy, “organisations often struggle to respond to faith-based expressions that require the business to accommodate an employee. The cost isn’t just financial; it negatively impacts team culture. When an employee who was dismissed is ordered to return to work, unresolved tensions and the need for ongoing accommodation remain.”

To their credit, many companies have made space for Muslim employees to pray at work. This is a meaningful step toward inclusion.

However, it raises the question that if one religious group is accommodated, why not others?

At a colloquium on reimagining religion and theology, held at the University of Johannesburg, Prof Zahraa McDonald posed a salient and probing question: “What do we teach in the university that allows people to understand how to engage regardless of whether they share a belief or not, whether they share a spiritual expression or not?”

Her question challenges universities, the public, and organisations to collaborate on navigating a world where faith is present, even when not shared.

Disputes over Sabbath observance or spiritual announcements in the workplace indicate a deeper need for transformation and conversation. Addressing religious diversity requires more than blanket policies because religious identity is not monolithic.

Even within Christianity, there is vast diversity with distinct practices. Moreover, not all employees are religious. This complexity demands that human resources practitioners adopt an intersectional lens that considers how religion intersects with race, gender, class, and mental health issues.

For example, a Black woman from an African-initiated church may experience exclusion differently than a White man from an Anglican church.

The most effective approach begins with introducing structured engagements. Employees must feel safe to express how their beliefs shape their work lives.

This means creating formal and informal spaces where people can speak without fear of ridicule or reprisal. Collaborations with universities and DEIB professionals who understand the nuances of belief systems and the socio-political histories that shape them can help organisations move from compliance-driven diversity to meaningful inclusion rooted in lived realities.

Faith and spirituality should be integrated into wellness programmes. For many employees, spiritual practices are central to coping with stress, grief and workplace challenges.

Ignoring this dimension risks alienating those who rely on prayer, meditation, or ancestral rituals for emotional resilience. Wellness initiatives that include optional spiritual support, such as access to chaplains, quiet rooms, or partnerships with faith leaders, can enhance wellbeing without imposing belief systems.

In SA, faith is not a private matter; it’s a public force that shapes how people work, lead, and relate.

Ignoring religious diversity is a strategic blind spot. By engaging with faith as a legitimate dimension of identity, organisations can build cultures of trust, reduce legal risk, and unlock new forms of resilience and innovation.