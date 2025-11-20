MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Generals speaking out: Treason or necessity in SA?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A video of the chief of the South African Navy, Vice Admiral Monde Lobese, has gone viral on social media.

In the video, taken at a gala dinner of the SA Navy, Lobese is giving an address in which he laments the funding cuts and approval of the reduction of the SA Navy workforce, arguing that it sets parameters for a country without meaningful security.

The SA Navy is one of the arms of service of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

Its core functions include maritime defense (deterring foreign military aggression and maritime crime through patrols and naval presence); coastal and marine resource protection (safeguarding SA’s coastline and vital marine resources, including fishing grounds, from illegal activities like poaching and smuggling); and sea-lane security (keeping critical shipping lanes open and safe for economic prosperity, as over 90% of SA’s trade is carried by sea).

The navy also provides peacetime support functions in areas of search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, environmental management, disaster relief, hydrographic services, and diplomacy. It is thus evident how crucial the SA Navy is in maintaining our territorial sovereignty and protection.

A chilling part of Lobese’s address is when he details how his counterparts in Australia and Southeast Asia have informed him about the staggering amount of drugs being transported into our country.

He contends that alarms have been sounded about vessels carrying illicit drugs into Southern Africa, with our country as the ultimate destination.

While some of these vessels have been intercepted, many more, he contends, continue to make their way in. But it is his argument about the relationship between drug cartels and political leaders in SA that is most chilling.

Lobese states: “I often find myself questioning whether those responsible for making significant decisions regarding the funding of our defense force may be directly or indirectly influenced by these drug cartels, illegal traders, maritime criminals, and human traffickers.”

The sentiments echo the claims made by KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, which are the subject of the ongoing judicial commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference, and corruption in the criminal justice system, better known as the Madlanga commission.

The commission was established following a press conference hosted by Mkhwanazi on July 6, where he accused politicians (including the minister of police, Senzo Mchunu), senior police, prosecutors, intelligence operatives, and sections of the judiciary of being infiltrated by organised crime bosses.

Some analysts and scholars have criticised Lobese, as they did Mkhwanazi, arguing that their decision to share sensitive information about the police and armed forces is tantamount to treason. Other criticism from scholars such as Prof Mlamuli Hlatshwayo raises concerns about what they deem the militarisation of politics.

Writing on X (formerly Twitter), Hlatshwayo posits that the SANDF playing a prominent role in our politics makes him uncomfortable, arguing that there are military chains of command to ventilate such issues. On one hand, I fully agree with this sentiment.

Many African countries show us how the militarisation of the state, which undermines democracy, begins with the law enforcement and armed forces playing a prominent role in civilian governments.

On the other hand, I also understand the backlash that Hlatshwayo and others who share his views have faced. The Madlanga commission is showing us the extent to which our institutions are compromised.

The close ties between our political leaders, law enforcement, and criminal syndicates make it all but impossible for chains of command to be effective. Furthermore, in a country that is effectively a graveyard for whistleblowers, using appropriate chains of command may very well be signing one’s death warrant.

Corruption has put the backs of police and generals against the wall. Defying protocol may be the only way to still fight for SA.